Jack Henry Named to Newsweek's List of Top 200 Most Loved Workplaces for 2024

Financial technology company ranked 16th based on outstanding employee sentiment and satisfaction

MONETT, Mo., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry has once again been recognized as one of America's Top Most Loved Workplaces® by Newsweek, placing No. 16 out of 200 companies. This is the third consecutive year Jack Henry has ranked in the top 20 on the prestigious list.

"Our consistent recognition on this list reflects the dedication of our associates, who are at the heart of everything we do," said Jack Henry President and CEO Greg Adelson. "Without their passion and commitment, this honor wouldn't be possible. They embody our enduring philosophy: do the right thing, do whatever takes, and have fun."

Developed by Most Loved Workplace®, a division of Best Practice Institute (BPI), the 2024 America's Top Most Loved Workplaces® list was expanded to 200 companies to reflect their growing commitment to prioritizing employee sentiment and creating workplaces employees love. The results were determined after surveying more than 2.6 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from less than 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that have earned the loyalty and respect of those who work for them because their business model prioritizes respect, caring, and appreciation.

"It's inspiring to see the list expand this year to 200 companies, a clear indication that organizations are truly committed to creating workplaces where employees feel valued and connected," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "We're thrilled to celebrate their achievements as this recognition continues to grow."

Read more about the Top 20 companies on the list to learn why Jack Henry was chosen as a Most Loved Workplace.

The five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment include:

How they feel about their future at the company

Career achievement

How much employer values align with employee values

Respect at all levels

And the level of collaboration across the company

In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed.

"When companies set up employees to succeed, the entire organization thrives," said Louis Carter, founder and CEO of Most Loved Workplace and BPI. "This year's Top America's Most Loved Workplaces® shows that fostering love of the workplace isn't just the right thing to do – it's a key driver of performance and retention."

Jack Henry was also among 400 companies recognized on the list of America's Most Admired Workplaces 2025 compiled by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights. The company was awarded five stars – the highest rating – based on a large-scale, comprehensive online survey that weighed overall performance and asked respondents which company they would love to work for.

Methodology

To identify the top 200 companies in this list, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 50 percent of the initial score was based on direct employee responses to BPI's Love of Workplace Index® assessment. 35 percent came from BPI's direct interviews and written responses from company officials. The final 15 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google. Newsweek then conducted editorial research on every company before the final list of 200 companies and their rankings was completed.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the only certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

Visit www.mostlovedworkplace.com for more information about how to become a certified Most Loved Workplace.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.