Jack Henry Publishes Annual Sustainability Report

Report details progress to meet company's 2021 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals

MONETT, Mo., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) announced today the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report that details the company's progress in advancing its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities.

The report contains detailed disclosures aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD).

"Jack Henry's 2022 Sustainability Report serves as a meaningful milestone on our corporate responsibility journey," said Tara Brown, Jack Henry's Director of Corporate Responsibility. "The report addresses disclosure requests aligned with SASB and TCFD while highlighting the progress we've made across our corporate responsibility commitments to people, clients, stockholders, communities, and the environment."

Highlights of the report include:

This report discloses the demographic make-up of Jack Henry's workforce and efforts to foster an inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplace. This is a top priority for Jack Henry, and the company has enhanced its recruiting practices to attract a broad pool of qualified and diverse talent. Additionally, the company's diversity, equity, and inclusion-oriented Business Innovation Groups, which are valuable in helping Jack Henry reach its strategic goals, experienced 24% growth in year-over-year membership.

Data privacy and cybersecurity are more important than ever in today's world. This year's report expands the disclosure of Jack Henry's data privacy and cybersecurity practices.

This year's report expands on examples of how Jack Henry's products and services can be a "force for good" in society. It also discusses how Jack Henry and its associates engaged in corporate citizenship and philanthropy opportunities.

Jack Henry engaged a third party to assess climate-related risks, including acute and chronic physical risks and transition risks. Historically, Jack Henry has managed climate-related risks, including disaster recovery, in its risk hierarchy with regular reports provided to management, executive leadership, and the Board of Directors. In 2021, Jack Henry established a quarterly discussion of ESG matters with the Board of Directors, and functional managers also monitor and plan for climate-related risks through quarterly risk reviews.

Combined Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions were 13.55% below fiscal year 2020 levels and approximately 16.66% below Jack Henry's baseline year of fiscal 2019. The company also conducted a Scope 3 GHG emissions screening to identify indirect emissions with the most material impact on its operations.

To read Jack Henry's 2022 Sustainability Report, stay up to date, and learn more visit https://discover.jackhenry.com/corporate-responsibility.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves more than 8,000 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking information. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking information. Additional information on these and other factors, which could affect the Company's financial results, are included in its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings on Form 10-K, and potential investors should review these statements. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information.

