Jack Henry Ranked on TIME's List of America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024

MONETT, Mo., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) was named one of America's best mid-size companies by TIME and Statista.

Published today, the list recognizes U.S. companies with revenues between $100 million and $10 billion that have shown strong revenue growth, received high marks from employees, and demonstrated their dedication to environmental, social, and corporate responsibility.

"Jack Henry has been recognized by several leading publications as a stellar workplace, and we're honored that TIME has deemed us one of America's best mid-size companies," said Jack Henry President and CEO Greg Adelson. "Meeting the standards for this esteemed list validates our steadfast focus on taking care of associates, servicing clients, bettering communities, and rewarding shareholders."

To identify the recognized companies, TIME and Statista used more than 15 criteria across three different dimensions:

Employee satisfaction: Data of standardized work-related key performance indicators (KPIs) based on survey data from a large sample of employees from U.S. companies

Data of standardized work-related key performance indicators (KPIs) based on survey data from a large sample of employees from U.S. companies Revenue growth: Revenue growth data of all relevant companies

Revenue growth data of all relevant companies Sustainability transparency: Data among standardized KPIs relevant to environment, social, and corporate governance

Jack Henry also was recently recognized as one of the 2024 – 2025 Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report. For more information about Jack Henry's people-inspired innovation and the company's Corporate Leadership Team, visit www.jackhenry.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

