Jack Henry Releases Annual Sustainability Report

Report details progress in advancing the company's key sustainability priorities

MONETT, Mo., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) today announced the publication of its 2026 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's progress in advancing responsible business practices and preserving long-term value for associates, clients, communities, stockholders, and the environment.

This year's report coincides with Jack Henry's 50th anniversary, marking five decades of dedication to banks and credit unions and a longstanding commitment to the company's founding principles of "doing the right thing, doing whatever it takes, and having fun."

"As we celebrate Jack Henry's 50th anniversary this year, we continue to focus on what differentiates us – putting people first, delivering exceptional service, innovating with purpose, and developing and executing a clear strategy," said Greg Adelson, President and CEO of Jack Henry. "Looking ahead to the next 50 years, we remain committed to expanding our impact and delivering lasting value for all stakeholders."

"The 2026 Sustainability Report reflects our ongoing progress, powered by collaboration and accountability across the organization," said Tara Brown, Head of Corporate Sustainability at Jack Henry.

The report highlights key milestones and achievements across three primary pillars:

Commitment to People and Communities: The company's co-founders, Jack Henry and Jerry Hall, believed that "business is about people," a philosophy that continues to guide how Jack Henry supports associates, serves clients, and engages with communities.

The company's co-founders, Jack Henry and Jerry Hall, believed that "business is about people," a philosophy that continues to guide how Jack Henry supports associates, serves clients, and engages with communities. Commitment to Responsible Business Practices: Jack Henry prioritizes strong governance, ethical conduct, and effective risk management to support the long‑term sustainability of its business, continuously monitoring and improving its processes.

Jack Henry prioritizes strong governance, ethical conduct, and effective risk management to support the long‑term sustainability of its business, continuously monitoring and improving its processes. Commitment to the Planet: The company remains focused on being a responsible steward of natural resources and advancing efforts toward a lower‑carbon future, helping mitigate risk while identifying opportunities for greater operational efficiency.

The full 2026 Sustainability Report, along with disclosures aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), are available at jackhenry.com/corporate-sustainability.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.