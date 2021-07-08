Jack Henry's Chief Risk Officer Named Board Chair of The Institute of Internal Auditors

MONETT, Mo., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Today, the company announced that Charlie Wright, chief risk officer for Jack Henry, was named board chair of The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Global Board of Directors.

The IIA is the internal audit profession's global voice, recognized authority, acknowledged leader, chief advocate, and principal educator. Its mission is to provide dynamic leadership for the global profession of internal auditing. Wright, a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), has been an active part of the organization for many years and has served on the Global Board since 2014, most recently as senior vice chair. He also was vice chair of Finance and of Professional Guidance, chair of North American Advocacy committee and of the Global Committee Task Force, and member of the Three Lines Model task force. He's also a frequent presenter at IIA conferences.

As board chair, Wright will lead the 17-member Global Board, chair the Supervisory Committee, and preside over the General Assembly. His introductory keynote will discuss how internal auditors can prepare for the future as advances in technology create opportunities and challenges for the profession.

IIA president and CEO Anthony J. Pugliese, CPA, CGMA, CITP, said, "Charlie Wright has made a huge impact on The IIA through his longtime involvement and leadership. We're proud to have him now serve as Global Chair and look forward to his support as we continue to grow, educate, and elevate the internal audit profession around the world."

Wright is an experienced chief audit executive with more than 35 years of corporate experience in the airline, energy, and financial services industry. In addition to being a Certified Internal Auditor, Wright is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA). At Jack Henry, he oversees the internal audit function as well as information security, enterprise risk management, occupational risk management, regulatory and compliance, third-party risks, asset protection, and enterprise continuity.

David Foss, board chair, president and chief executive officer for Jack Henry, added, "The addition of Charlie Wright as the board chair of IIA is a strategic and smart move. Charlie is an experienced professional who continues to seek new opportunities to learn, collaborate and grow both professionally and personally. The same talents, insights, and knowledge that help direct Jack Henry's strategic course will be a strong benefit to IIA. On behalf of Jack Henry, we congratulate him on taking on such a big role at IIA and look forward to exploring opportunities where we can collaborate and provide support across organizations."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

