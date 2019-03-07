Jack in the Box® Transforms 'On-the-Go' Dining with Cognizant

San Diego-based Jack in the Box partnered with Cognizant digital experts to understand customer requirements, workflows and to create a scalable digital platform. As part of its engagement, Cognizant surveyed customers about their restaurant experiences and preferences. Cognizant worked with industry experts to identify operational efficiencies and best practices. The resulting app, the chain's first, provides one-tap functionality for ordering and payment with details seamlessly flowing to kitchen and customer relationship management tools for improved business insight and decision making.

"At Jack in the Box, we're committed to harnessing digital technologies to improve every part of our business from the guest experience to our back-office operations," said Adrienne Ingoldt, Vice President, Marketing Communications, Jack in the Box. "Cognizant knows the hospitality industry and understands what it takes for a restaurant to be competitive. In addition, the app addresses the evolving needs of our guests while increasing in-store efficiencies -- both critical to maintaining positive momentum in the highly competitive food service industry."

"As a highly recognized brand in the fast-food industry, Jack in the Box understands what on-the-go convenience means for their customers and their business," said Joe Rajadurai, North American Head, Travel & Hospitality, Cognizant. "Jack in the Box turned to Cognizant to elevate the guest experience and utilize digital technologies to increase efficiencies while also setting the table for future in-store and online offerings. Using customer-centric design, backed by clearly defined business objectives, we are able to help Jack in the Box achieve specific business outcomes and help ensure they are prepared for the future of fast food."

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc., based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 195 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

