Jack Rogers Modernizes Shopify Experience with P3 Media, Driving Immediate Gains in Speed, Conversion, and Revenue

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Rogers, the iconic footwear brand known for its timeless sandals and resort-inspired style, has launched a modernized Shopify storefront in partnership with P3 Media, a Shopify Platinum Partner specializing in revenue acceleration for enterprise and omnichannel brands.

The project centered on a rapid retheme of Jack Rogers' ecommerce experience, moving the brand from an outdated version of the Symmetry theme to a faster, cleaner, and more flexible Shopify foundation. The new site went live on April 28, ahead of Mother's Day and the brand's peak spring selling season.

The result was an immediate lift across key performance indicators, including a 42% improvement in mobile page load speed, and a 39% year-over-year improvement in conversion rate.

Jack Rogers partnered with P3 Media to address several interconnected ecommerce challenges, including site speed, inconsistent design, conversion friction, and a highly customized theme architecture that made ongoing updates more difficult. By rebuilding key experiences with native Shopify functionality, P3 Media reduced unnecessary custom code while giving the Jack Rogers team a more scalable foundation for merchandising, content, and future optimization.

"Jack Rogers makes an iconic product that commands a loyal following and tremendous seasonal demand. The ecommerce experience needed to catch up to where the business was going," said P3 Media CEO and Co-founder Aanarav Sareen. "This project shows how much value can be unlocked by modernizing the Shopify theme layer, reducing technical debt, and giving customers a faster, cleaner path to purchase."

As part of the retheme, P3 Media replaced the brand's third-party cart experience with Shopify's native cart functionality, reducing friction while creating new opportunities to support loyalty sign-ups and cross-sell merchandising. P3 Media also rebuilt the site's visual system to create a more elevated and consistent brand experience across fonts, colors, spacing, and reusable theme sections.

One of the project's most important merchandising improvements was a complete rework of Jack Rogers' product swatch strategy. The most popular Jack Rogers sandals come in more than a dozen colors, and the original swatch UX took up so much real estate that it interfered with shopping—especially on mobile. P3 Media consolidated those options into a simple intuitive structure that made it easier for shoppers to browse available colors and limited-edition styles without overwhelming collections pages.

The project also created a stronger foundation for future product restructuring. Jack Rogers and P3 Media are continuing to evaluate opportunities to simplify product architecture, improve variant grouping, and support more intuitive merchandising across the site.

"Our goal was to make the experience feel more premium, more usable, and more aligned with how customers actually shop the brand," said Lauren Meredith, ecommerce and marketing manager at Jack Rogers. "P3 Media helped us move quickly without sacrificing quality, and the early results show the impact of getting the fundamentals right."

In parallel with the retheme, P3 Media also supported Jack Rogers in testing Shopify's beta Grow SEO tool, which identifies missing and optimizable SEO content such as product descriptions and metadata. After deploying recommended updates, Jack Rogers saw traffic to optimized pages increase by 144%, further underscoring the value of pairing modern Shopify infrastructure with ongoing performance and content optimization.

P3 Media and Jack Rogers will continue performance optimization work following the launch, with additional improvements planned across site speed, product structure, testing, and merchandising.

"This was not a full replatform or a ground-up rebuild," said Aanarav Sareen. "It was a targeted Shopify modernization project with measurable business impact. For brands on older theme versions, that's the lesson: staying current with Shopify's native capabilities can materially improve performance, conversion, and operational agility."

For more information about working with P3 Media, visit www.pthreemedia.com.

Contact Information:

David Wagoner

P3 Media

425-681-0033

[email protected]

SOURCE P3 Media