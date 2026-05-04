P3 Media Launches New Shopify Experience for Hartville Hardware, Powering the Nation's Largest Independent Hardware Store

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P3 Media, a Shopify Platinum Partner and leading ecommerce agency specializing in enterprise digital transformation, has successfully launched a new Shopify-powered ecommerce experience for Hartville Hardware, the largest independently owned hardware store in the United States.

Founded in 1939, Hartville Hardware has grown from a small-town storefront into a 305,000 sq. ft. retail destination in Ohio, serving customers with an unmatched assortment of tools, home goods, clothing, and specialty services. With a catalog exceeding 60,000 products and a reputation built on an immersive in-store experience, the company partnered with P3 Media to modernize its digital presence and bring that same level of accessibility and scale online.

The project centered on a full migration from Hartville's legacy CV3 platform to Shopify, addressing longstanding limitations in usability, flexibility, and performance. The result is a scalable, high-performance ecommerce experience designed to support both local store customers and a growing national audience.

"Hartville came to us with a clear vision for how their customers should experience a catalog of this scale. They were laser focused on building a store that's intuitive, accessible, and built around how people actually shop," said Aanarav Sareen, CEO and Co-founder of P3 Media. "Our role was to bring that vision to life on Shopify, combining a flexible platform with a deeply customized frontend and intelligent discovery experience that meets customers where they are, whether they're shopping locally or nationwide, and supports Hartville's continued growth."

A central goal of the project was to make it easy for customers to find the right product, even within a catalog of more than 60,000 items. To achieve this, Hartville's in-house ecommerce team, led by Ken Wegrzyn, selected two tools: Akeneo, to establish a robust and scalable product information management foundation, and Algolia, for its best in class search and AI discovery capabilities.

Akeneo centralized Hartville's product data, enabling consistent, accurate, and structured product experiences across the entire storefront. P3 Media then worked closely with Algolia to implement an advanced, AI-driven product search and discovery experience that allows customers to intelligently filter, refine, and navigate thousands of products with speed and precision. This ensures that users are guided to the most relevant results based on intent, behavior, and context.

To extend Hartville's famous high-touch customer service to their new Shopify store, P3 Media supported the rollout of Gorgias for on-site chat and customer service. Gorgias enables real-time engagement with online shoppers so that they can get immediate help with product and order questions. Hartville's customers benefit from responsive, personalized assistance, while the business improves conversion through more contextual and timely interactions.

Another key priority was to connect the online experience with Hartville's physical stores in a way that feels natural to customers. To support this, Hartville's internal team collaborated with P3 Media to implement a geo-aware feature that dynamically adjusts the site experience based on a customer's location. The site can prioritize ecommerce shipping for distant users, while showing in-store pickup options, local inventory, and even aisle locations for nearby shoppers. This creates a more relevant and personalized experience for every customer, whether they are shopping from home or planning a store visit.

The scale of Hartville's catalog also introduced a broader design challenge: how to present a large volume of product information in a way that feels simple and intuitive. P3 Media's design team addressed this by building an entirely new interface. The experience emphasizes clean navigation, thoughtful use of white space, and structured layouts that guide users seamlessly through browsing and purchasing. Flexible product detail page templates support a wide range of product types, including machinery, rental items, apparel, and customizable goods.

"The goal was to make the digital experience as inviting and welcoming as walking into our store," said Ken Wegrzyn, Head of eCommerce for HRM Enterprises, Inc. "We serve a wide range of customers, and customer experience was a top priority. P3 Media listened to our requirements and worked with us to deliver a solution that not only simplifies how people shop online, but truly reflects who we are as a business."

Beyond the storefront, P3 Media partnered with Hartville to implement a full lifecycle marketing automation strategy powered by Klaviyo. Klaviyo's built-in CRM capabilities enable Hartville to orchestrate highly personalized email and SMS campaigns driven by customer behavior, purchase history, and engagement signals. Leveraging data and intelligent segmentation, Hartville is positioned to deliver more relevant communications at scale, strengthening customer relationships and driving measurable improvements in lifetime value.

The new site officially launched on March 31, marking a major milestone in Hartville Hardware's digital evolution. With a modern, flexible, and AI-enhanced foundation now in place, the company is positioned to expand its ecommerce capabilities while continuing to deliver the personal, customer-focused experience that has defined its brand for more than 85 years.

For more information about P3 Media and its ecommerce solutions, visit www.pthreemedia.com.

Contact Information:

David Wagoner

P3 Media

425-681-0033

[email protected]

SOURCE P3 Media