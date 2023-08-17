Jackery to Unveil Latest Flagship Product at IFA Berlin 2023, Embracing More Freedom and Energy Independence

BERLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has announced that it will participate in the IFA Berlin 2023 with the booth at No.307, Hall 3.2, where it plans to unveil its latest flagship product and introduce new advancements in the field of portable power solutions.

"We are thrilled to be showcasing our latest innovation at this year's IFA in Berlin. At Jackery, we wish to explore further with global users in a sustainable way, and our continuous technological innovations and breakthroughs lay a solid foundation for achieving this goal," said Lara Luo, Head of Branding at Jackery.

Jackery is committed to empowering users to take complete control of their energy requirements, which is evidenced once again by the company's latest offering, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus. It is an important product in the Plus series, which represents Jackery's latest optimized solution for top-notch performance, reliability, and peace of mind, showcasing the company's most recent technology and solutions and the goal of delivering more substantial benefits to users worldwide.The Plus series features versatile and efficient power solution designed for those who desire more freedom and energy independence.

Jackery has a proven track record of technological innovation, having launched the world's first lithium portable power station, the Explorer Series, in 2016, and the world's first portable solar panels, the SolarSaga series, two years later. Jackery has since become a top-selling outdoor brand in the US and Japan, with its flagship Solar Generator 1000 Pro and 2000 Pro introduced in 2022. The SolarSaga 80W, also launched in 2022, became the world's first photovoltaic product to receive TUV SUD's prestigious certification. Earlier this year, Jackery completed its high-end Solar Generator Pro family with the launch of 3000 Pro and 1500 Pro at CES 2023.

Now, with plans to present another pioneering product at the IFA Berlin 2023, Jackery is poised to present another advanced product to global users. -- Jackery Explorer 300 Plus will be officially launched on Sep. 1st at Amazon and Jackery official websites in Europe. The RRP is 319 GBP/349 EUR /1799 PLN/3999 SEK for Jackery Explorer 300 Plus and 399 GBP/ 449 EUR/ 2599 PLN/ 5199 SEK for Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus 40W Mini. For more information, please visit https://uk.jackery.com/.

