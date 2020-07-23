Jackie Strohbehn Appointed President of Nelnet Campus Commerce

LINCOLN, Neb., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Campus Commerce, a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) a leader in secure payment technology in higher education, today announced the appointment of Jackie Strohbehn as president, effective August 1, 2020. Strohbehn most recently served as regional sales director of the west region for Nelnet Campus Commerce.

"Jackie is passionate about the core values that have made Nelnet Campus Commerce successful, with a particular focus on putting the customer first," said DeeAnn Wenger, president of Nelnet Business Services.

"Her knowledge of the education and financial industries, and vision for how Nelnet Campus Commerce can assist our partners through the ever-changing landscape of higher education make her the right leader for our organization," said Wenger. In this new role, Strohbehn will report directly to Wenger.

Throughout her career, Strohbehn has held customer-focused roles in both higher education and financial markets. She joined Nelnet in 2016 and has spent the past four years leading our sales team in the western half of the country. Jackie graduated Magana Cum Laude from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor of Science in public policy, management and planning, with a minor in business. Prior to joining Nelnet, Strohbehn worked at Oracle as an Enterprise Application Manager focused on PeopleSoft and Oracle Cloud solutions.

"It is such a privilege to have the opportunity to lead an organization as truly special as Nelnet Campus Commerce," said Strohbehn. "While this year has been difficult and the months ahead remain uncertain, I'm incredibly excited to help our business live out our mission of making educational dreams possible through service and technology today, and well into the future."

Since joining Nelnet Campus Commerce, Strohbehn has been a tireless advocate for our clients, embracing opportunities to enhance the customer experience while delivering leading payment technology solutions. Her focus on collaboration and understanding of the complexities of higher education technology make her a fantastic choice to lead Nelnet Campus Commerce.

About Nelnet Campus Commerce

Nelnet Campus Commerce delivers payment technology for a smarter campus. Products use the latest technology to create a unique and integrated payment experience for more than 1,300 campuses across the country. The intuitive and secure solutions are PCI Level 1 validated and integrate with every major ERP. From payment processing and refunds, to tuition payment plans and online storefronts, Nelnet Campus Commerce helps process every payment on campus. For more information, visit CampusCommerce.com.

