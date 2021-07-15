Jackpocket and Circle K Team Up To Bring U.S. Lottery Players a New Way to Play.

"We're proud to expand our partnership with Circle K, a company renowned for putting the customer first," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "Jackpocket and Circle K share a mission to deliver easy and convenient experiences for consumers on the go. We're excited to introduce Circle K customers to a new, easy way to play their favorite lottery games right from their phone."

Through this partnership, Circle K customers and team members can claim $5 off their first lottery order in the Jackpocket mobile app by using a unique promo code that can be found at their local Circle K stores. Jackpocket app users will also unlock exclusive deals on Circle K products. As part of the partnership, Jackpocket offers will be deployed across a variety of Circle K channels, including a store team member incentive program, allowing Jackpocket to meet lottery consumers where they are.

"Our partnership with Jackpocket is just one of the many ways that Circle K continues to innovate and enhance our customers' experience with the brand," said Kevin Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer at Circle K. "We're excited that this new venture will give our customers a fun, exclusive and seamless way to order official state lottery tickets with just a tap of a button, and also give them access to deals on our exciting products. It is all part of our mission to make our customers' lives a little easier every day."

Jackpocket, available in 10 states, provides a secure way to order official state lottery tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, and more. Jackpocket players have won over $50 million in lottery prizes to date, including 4 individual players who have won prizes worth a million dollars or more .

For more information on the partnership between Jackpocket and Circle K visit: https://blog.jackpocket.com/jackpocket-circle-k-expanded-partership/ .

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Circle K

Circle K is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard ("Couche-Tard"). Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network. For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

