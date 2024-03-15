Jackpocket Unveils Super Pick, the Convenient Way to Try Your Mega Millions and Powerball Luck

Jackpocket's new Super Pick feature gives users an easy way to pick every special and standard ball in the game with just one tap. Super Pick creates a series of 25 or 26 Quick Picks for each of the special ball numbers and also includes all the standard numbers in the game at least once. This hassle-free way to cover numbers could unlock big winning potential for users. Matching just the Powerball or Mega Ball on its own secures a prize of $4 or $2 respectively and is a necessary step for winning six out of nine prize levels including the grand prize.

For example, the Mega Millions drawing includes five standard numbers (1 to 70) and one gold Mega Ball (1 to 25). With Super Pick, users can easily order 25 Quick Picks that will include every standard Mega Millions number as well as a unique gold Mega Ball.

"Super Pick is the latest in Jackpocket's long list of features that you can't get anywhere else," said Jackpocket CEO and founder, Peter Sullivan. "Based on direct feedback from our users, we developed this feature to streamline the way they are participating in the lottery and make it the most convenient process possible. It's been exciting to see the great interest in Super Pick already as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to rise toward historic levels."

Already, Jackpocket users have won nearly $1 million in prizes from Super Pick orders, including a $150,000 Powerball win in Texas and a $50,000 Powerball win in New Jersey.

With the introduction of Super Pick, Jackpocket reinforces its commitment to elevating the lottery user experience. In addition to Super Pick, Jackpocket also offers lottery enthusiasts access to multiple exciting features:

Smart Order: Lottery fans can set automatic orders for their favorite games so they never miss a drawing.

Lottery fans can set automatic orders for their favorite games so they never miss a drawing. Lottery Pools: With Jackpocket Pools, participants can team up with other Jackpocket users in their state or create their own private pool with just local friends, family, or co-workers.

With Jackpocket Pools, participants can team up with other Jackpocket users in their state or create their own private pool with just local friends, family, or co-workers. Giveaways: Users can enter Jackpocket's exclusive in-app giveaways for chances to win vacations, sports tickets, and VIP passes in addition to any lottery winnings.

Users can enter Jackpocket's exclusive in-app giveaways for chances to win vacations, sports tickets, and VIP passes in addition to any lottery winnings. Automatic Win Notifications: There's no need to remember to check winning lottery numbers, as Jackpocket users are automatically notified if they win at any prize level with prizes under ~$600 instantly credited to the winner's account.

There's no need to remember to check winning lottery numbers, as Jackpocket users are automatically notified if they win at any prize level with prizes under instantly credited to the winner's account. Responsible Gaming: To ensure player safety, Jackpocket offers consumer protections such as daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion, and in-app access to responsible gaming resources.

The release of Super Pick comes on the heels of Jackpocket's continued remarkable growth, most notably with the recent launch of Jackpocket Casino . Jackpocket has fulfilled over $1 billion in lottery ticket orders since its launch, and users have now won over $430 million in lottery prizes while using the app.

*Number one ranked lottery app according to data from AppFollow.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to participate in the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets.

