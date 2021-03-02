Jackpocket and Sean Hayes Team Up To Support Broadway Cares

The donation is made in honor of Jackpocket's recent New York launch in January as the first and only licensed third-party lottery app in the state. It will allow Broadway Cares to provide meals, health care, counseling and more to those facing the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a native New Yorker, Broadway is close to my heart," said Peter Sullivan, CEO and founder of Jackpocket. "New York City is where Jackpocket was born eight years ago, and we are proud to support the great work that Broadway Cares does for thousands in our community and around the country. We hope to exceed our $100,000 minimum contribution by encouraging New York lottery lovers to play for a good cause."

Sean Hayes helped the company kick off its donation campaign with a video announcement sharing that he is giving his New York fans a free lottery ticket on the Jackpocket app so that they can play in benefit of Broadway Cares. New customers can claim the free ticket offer by entering promo code SEAN in the Jackpocket app at checkout.

"Broadway Cares has always been a cornerstone of support for the performing arts community. The aid they've been able to provide amid the COVID-19 pandemic to thousands of out of work performers, stagehands, ushers, and musicians has been instrumental," said Sean Hayes. "Please join me in giving back to this amazing organization through Jackpocket!"

Jackpocket app users can place orders for Powerball, Mega Millions, New York Lotto, and more and view their tickets right on their phone. Jackpocket's donation on every ticket sold in New York is in addition to the state lottery revenue that benefits education in New York State. The New York Lottery contributed over $3 billion in 2019 to education and continues to represent 13% of the total state education aid to local school districts.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. By being the first company to automatically lock a customer's account to their ticket serial number, Jackpocket makes the lottery even more secure. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

About Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States. For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org , at facebook.com/BCEFA , at instagram.com/BCEFA , at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA .

