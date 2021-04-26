Jackpocket App Launches on Google Play Store in New York Solidifying its Place as a Trailblazer in the Real Money Gaming Space

Google has been methodical and intentional in setting policies around apps in the real-money gaming space on Google Play. As of March 1, 2021, Google's new policy allows licensed real-money gaming apps, including officially sanctioned state lottery products.

"Since the launch of Jackpocket in 2013, we have been deliberate in our decision to work closely with state regulators, and this has been especially true in New York and in our relationship with the New York State Gaming Commission," said Jackpocket CEO and founder, Peter Sullivan. "Our commitment to following the rules in order to safely and securely innovate the real money gaming space has led to this landmark moment that will make mobile lottery play even more accessible for all New Yorkers."



The Google Play store had an estimated 108.5 billion apps downloaded in 2020 and reaches nearly 130 million Android users which will significantly increase Jackpocket's reach and continue its mission to bring casual, convenient mobile play to New Yorkers.

The Jackpocket app launched in the New York market in January 2021 and saw historic levels of success for the eight-year history of the company's existence. In January alone, new user growth surpassed the entirety of 2020, and Jackpocket hit 7% of all Powerball tickets sold in New York. In 2019, the New York Gaming Commission approved new regulations allowing digital lottery courier services to operate in New York. Jackpocket is the first and only officially-licensed New York courier service under this regulatory framework.

To ensure player safety, Jackpocket offers consumer protections such as daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion, and in-app access to responsible gaming resources. Jackpocket is a member of the National Council on Problem Gambling, and the first third-party lottery service to receive a responsible gambling certification from the NCPG's Internet Responsible Gambling Compliance Assessment Program.

To date, Jackpocket players have won over $40 million in lottery prizes.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. By being the first company to automatically lock a customer's account to their ticket serial number, Jackpocket makes the lottery even more secure. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

