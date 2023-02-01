Jackpocket Looks Back At A Successful Year, With App Users Winning More Than $100M in 2022

The leading digital lottery courier app made 17 millionaires last year, part of its immense growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, is looking back on a successful year through data from 2022. It was a breakout year for winners with 17 Jackpocket users winning lottery prizes worth $1 million or more. Even further, over 1 million Jackpocket users won lottery prizes in 2022 averaging out to 16 lottery winners a minute.

"We've had an amazing year of growth with Jackpocket now in 15 states across the country," said Peter Sullivan, founder and CEO of Jackpocket. "As we continue to expand our national footprint, we aim to make participating in the lottery even more easy, accessible, and convenient. We congratulate the over 1 million Jackpocket users who won lottery prizes last year and look forward to celebrating even more wins in 2023."

Overall winnings by Jackpocket users in 2022 topped more than $100 million, for a grand total of $128.7 million. The single biggest win by a Jackpocket user was a $7 million Cash4Life prize in New York followed by a $3 million Mega Millions prize also in New York. The most popular game of the year was Powerball, which resulted in the most cumulative winnings for Jackpocket app users, totaling over $25 million nationwide.

Here are some additional notable stats for the year:

There were an average of over 23,000 winners per day

The most popular game of the year, excluding Powerball and Mega Millions, was Cash4Life

The most popular day of the week in 2022 to order tickets on the app was Wednesday, and the most popular time of day to order tickets was in the evening.

Q4 2022 Data Findings:

In addition to 2022 data, Jackpocket has pulled its most interesting trends from Q4 2022. Most notably, digital lottery courier orders have increased in all states where the app is available since Q3 2022.

Numbers and Game Trends



Top 10 standard numbers drawn in Mega Millions & Powerball in Q4

19, 36 – drawn 10 times



37 – drawn 9 times



6, 15, 46, 47, 56, 59 – drawn 8 times



13, 30, 53, 55, – drawn 7 times

Top 3 bonus numbers drawn in Mega Millions & Powerball in Q4

6, 11, 25 – drawn 5 times

How users chose their numbers

40.5% used Quick Pick



59.5% used Pick Your Own

How users who won prizes chose their numbers

30% used Quick Pick



70% used Pick Your Own

Luckiest Identifiers: Who's Getting Lucky?

Top 3 luckiest astrology signs for Jackpocket users who won lottery prizes

Sagittarius ( $4,123,968 with 54,128 winners)

Aries ( $3,908,684 with 57,196 winners)

Gemini ( $3,619,131 with 57,743 winners)

with 57,743 winners) Top 5 luckiest zip codes

11590 – Westbury, NY (winning $1,071,069 )

10033 – New York City , NY (winning $1,037,164 )

80602 – Brighton, CO (winning $1,015,802 )

78744 – Austin, TX (winning $1,011,086 )

07071 – Lyndhurst, NJ (winning $977,708 )

AR: Natural State Jackpot



AZ: Fantasy 5



CO: Lucky for Life



DC: Lucky for Life



ID: Idaho Cash



MN: North 5



MT: Montana Cash



NH: Lucky for Life



NJ: Cash4Life



NM: Roadrunner Cash



NY: Cash4Life



OH: Lucky for Life



OR: Oregon's Game Megabucks

TX: Lotto Texas



WV: Lotto America

Top three winning lottery tickets by state

New York: $1M



Colorado : $1M

New Jersey : $965,315

Jackpocket is available in 15 states; Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. For more information on digital lottery courier use in the U.S. visit jackpocket.com/press .

