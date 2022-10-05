Lottery App Expands Partnership with Exclusive Branding on Helmets and Additional Home Game Enhancements

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the first third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, and the New York Islanders today announced an expansion of their partnership for the team's 50th Anniversary season.

Jackpocket Named Home Helmet Sponsor for NY Islanders 50th Anniversary Season

The deal makes Jackpocket the Official Home Helmet Partner of the Islanders for the 2022-23 hockey season, with permanent branding during all regular season and playoff home games. This is an exclusive arrangement with the NHL team in the world's largest media market. Fans can use the code "ICE" at checkout to receive a free lottery ticket in celebration of this partnership.

"The Islanders are such a true-blue (and orange!) New York institution, which makes us elated to announce our continuing partnership," said Jackpocket founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. "We're also very proud to be the official digital lottery courier for all live events at the UBS Arena, where we look forward to providing an easy way to order lottery tickets from the convenience of a smartphone for all fans and visitors to the arena."

"We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Jackpocket by adding them as the official sponsor of our home helmets for our historic 50th anniversary season," said Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky. "Jackpocket is a trusted partner, and we could not be more excited for the ways that we are working together to evolve our digital and game day experiences for our loyal fans."

Jackpocket will be featured during home games and select road broadcasts on the Islanders' Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, receiving two minutes of airtime that will be fully integrated into the action of the game. This new technology is only visible to the television audience.

The digital lottery courier agreement covers not just the Islanders' games, but all live events held at the $1.1 billion, 17,250 seat venue that opened at Belmont Park last year. The team also partnered with Jackpocket over the summer to order $50,000 in tickets on behalf of Full Season Ticket Members, staff and the Islanders Children's Foundation for the $1.3 billion Mega Millions drawing.

This season, Jackpocket will also be featured on UBS Arena's LED (Light Emitting Diode) rings during all the Islanders' home games. Also, all live broadcasts of the Islanders' home games will take place from the "Jackpocket Radio Booth." Jackpocket will continue to enhance the fan experience for this special anniversary season with 40 concourse activations during home games, featuring chances to win merchandise as well as sponsoring the Islanders' Helmet Shuffle in game feature.

Through this expanded deal with the Islanders, Islanders fans and Jackpocket users alike will have opportunities to win suite level UBS Club and UBS Arena ticket experiences and a variety of additional Islanders prizes and merchandise through giveaways via the app.

Jackpocket, which launched in New York in January 2021 and in New Jersey in December 2019, has seen historic success in both markets where its mobile app provides a secure way to order official state lottery tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, and more. Jackpocket was recently ranked as the #1 free app in the entire App Store during July's historic Mega Millions run and surpassed 1 million individual users who have ordered winning tickets on the app to date.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to order lottery tickets. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About the New York Islanders

Founded in 1972 and celebrating our 50th Anniversary season, the New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and a record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories. The Islanders have had nine members inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and the team plays in the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference.

The Islanders Children's Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is the team's new, state of the art home.

