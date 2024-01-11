Jackpocket Named One of Built In's Best Places to Work for the Third Consecutive Year

Jackpocket recognized as one of the Best Midsize Places to Work in 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, the #1 lottery app in the U.S.*, today was honored in Built In's 2024 Best Places to Work Awards for the third year in a row. This year, Jackpocket's Santa Barbara, CA office was named to the Best Midsize Places to Work Los Angeles list. This is the third year in a row that Jackpocket has received recognition in the Best Places to Work awards program.

"It's an honor to be recognized again by Built In as a Best Place to Work, a testament to the hard work of our amazing team this year and the collaborative environment we've built together over the years," said Peter Sullivan, founder and CEO of Jackpocket. "As we embark on further expansion into the entertainment space, we remain committed to nurturing our distinct culture anchored in transparency, respect, and innovation. The work of our dedicated team continues to propel Jackpocket as the leading lottery app in the nation."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings. 

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

Jackpocket continued its remarkable growth in 2023, including launching in multiple new jurisdictions like Arizona, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico, forming new partnerships with Gannett and professional sports teams like the Boston Red Sox, and expanding its entertainment options beyond the lottery. Jackpocket has fulfilled over $1 billion in lottery ticket orders since its launch, and users have now won over $400 million in lottery prizes while using the app.

For a list of career opportunities nationwide, visit jackpocket.com/careers.

*Number one ranked lottery app according to data from AppFollow. 

ABOUT JACKPOCKET
Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to participate in the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS and Android or order tickets via desktop. Follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT BUILT IN
Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK
Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

