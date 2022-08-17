Jackpocket Releases Q2 Report on State of Digital Lottery Play in U.S.

Aug 17, 2022, 09:00 ET
Lottery app makes 4 millionaires in Q2, topping $150M in prize payouts
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, the leading lottery app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today released their Q2 2022 report about the state of digital lottery play. Digital lottery play has increased since last quarter and within the last year in the 12 states, including New York, New Jersey, and Texas, where Jackpocket is active.
"Quarter over quarter, we continue to see growth and opportunity in the digital lottery space. The Jackpocket app's Mega Millions & Powerball market share increased in all states where Jackpocket is active and we anticipate that trend to continue," said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. "Digital convenience is paramount for people these days, and Jackpocket is proud to provide a solution for existing lottery players and to introduce new players to this beloved form of entertainment."
Jackpocket's data is pulled from the digital lottery play habits of their millions of users over the course of Q2 2022. Here, Jackpocket has provided the most interesting trends from Q2 2022.
- Across the states where Jackpocket is active, there was an uptick in Mega Millions and Powerball play when compared to Q1 2022 and Q2 2021.
- Digital lottery players across the U.S. favored the standard numbers 7, 11, and 3, only slightly beating out the number 9, when picking Mega Millions and Powerball numbers in Q2 2022, which is consistent with Q1 2022.
- For bonus Mega Ball and Powerball numbers, players continued to favor 13, 7, and 8 for Mega Millions and Powerball this quarter, mirroring Q2 2021-Q1 2022.
- 63 was the most frequent number drawn in Mega Millions and Powerball in Q2 2022.
- Top 10 standard numbers drawn in Mega Millions & Powerball in Q2
- 63 - drawn 11 times
- 6, 39, 41, 69 - each drawn 9 times
- 7, 11, 20, 40, 42 - each drawn 8 times
- Top 4 bonus numbers drawn in Mega Millions & Powerball in Q
- 18 - drawn 6 times
- 4 - drawn 5 times
- 10, 17 - each drawn 4 times
- How players chose their numbers
- 42% used Quick Pick
- 58% used Pick Your Own
- How winning players chose their numbers
- 31% used Quick Pick
- 69% used Pick Your Own
- Luckiest games in each state for lottery winners (which have stayed consistent from Q3 2021-Q2 2022)
- AR: Natural State Jackpot
- CO: Lucky for Life
- DC: Lucky for Life
- MN: North 5
- MT: Montana Cash
- NH: Lucky for Life
- NJ: Cash4Life
- NM: Roadrunner Cash
- NY: Cash4Life
- OH: Lucky for Life
- OR: Oregon's Game Megabucks
- TX: Lotto Texas
- Top 3 luckiest astrology signs for lottery winners
- Taurus (won a total of $3,533,653 with 29,680 winners)
- Scorpio (won a total of $2,951,317 with 29,321 winners)
- Leo (won a total of $2,574,149 with 32,205 winners)
- Top 10 luckiest zip codes
- Bayonne, New Jersey
- 07002 (winning $1,371,910 total)
- Passaic County, New Jersey
- 07508 (winning $1,009,099 total)
- Suffolk County, New York
- 11738 (winning $1,004,797 total)
- Cuyahoga County, Ohio
- 44119 (winning $1,002,112 total)
- Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- 71603 (winning $535,837 total)
- Hockley, Texas
- 77447 (winning $253,654 total)
- Bronx, New York
- 10473 (winning $181,950 total)
- Brooklyn, New York
- 11218 (winning $520,184 total)
- 11234 (winning $200,787 total)
- 11236 (winning $171,308 total)
- Gender
- Women playing the lottery digitally has decreased slightly since last quarter
- Q2 2022: 41.3% of total
- Q1 2022: 42.5% of total
- Men playing the lottery digitally has increased slightly since last quarter
- Q2 2022: 58.7% of total
- Q1 2022: 57.5% of total
- Amount spent each month
- Highest: New York
- Lowest: Washington, D.C.
- Top Three Winning Lottery Tickets by State
- New York ($1,000,000)
- New Jersey ($1,000,000)
- Ohio ($1,000,000)
- Ohio is currently seeing the greatest amount of YoY digital lottery growth at 167.7%
- Arkansas is currently seeing the greatest amount of QoQ digital lottery growth at 19.2%
- Specific data findings:
- The top 3 states by lottery revenue in Q2 have remained consistent since Q2 2021
- New York
- Texas
- New Jersey
As the top-ranked lottery app in the U.S.∗, Jackpocket sees the findings of the 12 states in which they are active as representative of the entire country. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C.
*According to data from AppFollow
Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
