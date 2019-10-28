Jackpocket Welcomes Michelle Wong as Vice President of Marketing

Michelle brings a wealth of brand building and strategic growth experience to Jackpocket. Previously, Michelle worked as Apalon's Senior Director of Marketing, where she led the marketing roadmap across all apps in the company's portfolio. Prior to Apalon, Michelle was Director of Marketing at GameChanger and Associate Director of Marketing at Handy. She's also a marketing advisor to Natalist, a venture-based women's health startup.

Michelle joins the Jackpocket team at a crucial moment - this year, the company launched its exclusive Private Pools feature and officially launched in Texas , with many new states on the horizon before the new year.

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the U.S. that offers players a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, such as Powerball, Mega Millions and more. As a no-cost, no-integration, turnkey platform, Jackpocket helps lotteries drive incremental revenue—benefiting essential state programs such as public education, veterans assistance, natural resources and more—while attracting new customers like millennials who otherwise would not be active lottery players.

Jackpocket's mission is to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. Through the app, players can place orders for their favorite games, check lottery results, join lottery pools with other Jackpocket players, and turn on autoplay so they never miss a drawing. And by being the first company to automatically lock a player's identity to their ticket serial number, Jackpocket makes the lottery even more secure. Jackpocket is currently available in Minnesota, New Hampshire and Texas, and expanding to many new markets in 2019. Download the app on iOS or Android , and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

