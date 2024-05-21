Jackpot.com Inducted as Associate Member in North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL)

Online lottery courier welcomed by the industry-leading group

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online lottery courier, Jackpot.com , announced today that it has received approval to join NASPL as an Associate Member organization. NASPL represents 53 lottery organizations across North America, advocating on matters of general lottery policy and leveraging collaboration, communication, education, and information for the advancement of the industry. Jackpot.com is excited to join this dynamic community, bringing years of knowledge and experience to help impact and support its ongoing growth.

"It is an absolute honor to be joining the NASPL community," said Akshay Khanna, CEO and Co-Founder of Jackpot.com. "As Jackpot.com continues to grow and expand its presence in additional member states, we could not be more excited to collaborate with regulators and other NASPL members to help sustain future opportunities for contributing to worthy causes and the drive towards responsible gaming."

Since its inception, Jackpot.com has made responsible gaming a focal point in their operations and is the only lottery courier service to launch with iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling. The company has set a new standard for responsible gaming and has significantly invested in integrating gaming protections that include allowing customers to set spend limits, setting default limits on daily deposits, providing access to local and national responsible gambling resources, self-exclusion, self-suspension and automated notifications that offer help should problematic behavior be detected.

"NASPL is pleased to have Jackpot.com as an associate member; and look forward to working with them throughout the year and beyond", said Jake Coy, Director of Partner Relations at NASPL.

Jackpot.com currently operates in Massachusetts, Arkansas, New York, Ohio and Texas, and has received investments from major investors in sports, entertainment, and gaming, such as Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, San Francisco 49ers, the Tisch family (co-owners of the New York Giants), the Haslam Sports Group (owners of the Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew), Kraft Sports & Entertainment (owners of the New England Patriots), Michael Rubin (founder of Fanatics), and NBA stars James Harden and Joel Embiid.

About Jackpot.com

