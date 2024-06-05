Jackpot.com to become official lottery courier and provider of lottery results to AP

Lottery ticket provider to serve as the official digital lottery courier and provider of lottery results for hundreds of national and local lotteries to AP

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot.com - the online lottery courier service that allows consumers to purchase official state lottery tickets on their phone, tablet, or computer - today announced it will become the official lottery courier and provider of nationwide lottery results for The Associated Press.

Currently live in six states - most recently launching in Florida earlier this month - Jackpot.com will offer various state lottery results on APNews.com and to AP customers via a "lottery results feed." In addition to offering lottery drawing results, AP customers will have the opportunity to offer ticket purchasing services through their own websites, where such services are available.

"Working with The Associated Press as their official lottery courier and provider of state lottery results marks a pivotal moment for us at Jackpot.com," said Akshay Khanna, CEO and co-founder of Jackpot.com. "This collaboration not only helps provider readers with the latest lottery drawing results, but enables them to seamlessly and responsibly purchase lottery tickets online. Through AP's extensive reach, we're not just selling tickets; we're transforming the landscape of lottery gaming."

Jackpot.com has significantly invested in responsible gaming protocols by allowing customers to set spend limits and default limits on daily deposits, all while providing access to local and national responsible gambling resources, self-exclusion, self-suspension and automated notifications that offer help should problematic behavior be detected. Jackpot.com is also the only lottery courier service to launch with iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling.

"We look forward to working with Jackpot.com to provide the latest lottery results to our customers as well as the audience on APNews.com," said Barry Bedlan, AP's global products director for text, data and new markets.

Jackpot.com leadership team has a proven track record in the technology, gaming, and licensing industries. The team is led by Akshay K. Khanna, co-founder and CEO of Jackpot.com, an accomplished sports and licensing executive who formerly ran StubHub's North America business and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment's strategy group; co-founder Roi More, the co-founder of Gett; and co-founder Yariv Ron, a real money gaming industry veteran.

About AP

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world's population sees AP journalism every day.

About Jackpot.com

Jackpot.com allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Currently available in Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas, Jackpot.com is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the US. An Associate Member of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), Jackpot.com has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, earning it iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gaming. To learn more, visit www.jackpot.com or download the iOS or Android app

