Lottery Courier Service Jackpot.com Launches in New Jersey Giving Consumers Access to the Lottery With a Tap on Their Phone

The online lottery courier service is set for its sixth state launch in one of the United States' biggest lottery markets

TRENTON, N.J., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jackpot.com , the online website and app that allows lottery players to securely order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet or desktop, announced it is launching in New Jersey - one of the largest lottery markets in the United States. Investors include prominent New Jersey sports investors such as the Tisch family, co-owners of the New York Giants and Gotham FC and NHL legend and Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur.

With Jackpot.com, New Jersey lottery players can instantly order tickets for Powerball and Mega Millions as well as all their favorite state lottery games, including Pick-3, Pick-4, and Cash 4 Life. The innovative and secure platform purchases tickets on behalf of its customers from official state lottery retailers, displaying a scan of their ticket and transferring winnings under $600 in real-time to their account. For prizes greater than $600, Jackpot.com securely delivers the ticket to the winning player so they can collect the winnings from the New Jersey Lottery.

"We're thrilled to announce Jackpot.com's New Jersey launch, the sixth state that will feature our unique service," said Jackpot.com CEO and co-founder Akshay K. Khanna. "We are excited to help New Jerseyans play the lottery online with increased convenience, security, and safety. At Jackpot.com, we're always looking to enhance the player experience through increased accessibility and a more convenient and secure environment for players to purchase tickets, while also ensuring players never lose a winning ticket ever again."

"We saw how successful last summer's New York launch was for Jackpot.com and we knew we wanted to be a part of bringing the fun and accessibility of online lottery to New Jersey," said Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, CEO and Founder of Next 3. "We are happy to be a part of Jackpot.com's continued growth in the tri-state area, investing in an intuitive, easy-to-use method that is sure to be enjoyed by New Jersey consumers."

Jackpot.com has set a new standard for responsible gaming through the integration of modern conveniences and safety guardrails, one of the key distinctive features of these digital platforms. The company has significantly invested in responsible gaming protections by allowing customers to set spend limits, setting default limits on daily deposits, providing access to local and national responsible gambling resources, self-exclusion, self-suspension and automated notifications that offer help should problematic behavior be detected. Jackpot.com is the only lottery courier service to launch with iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling.

The New Jersey lottery is one of the leading lottery markets, with total sales hitting a record $3.72 billion during the 2023 fiscal year.

To get started, download the Jackpot.com Lottery App on the iOS or Android App Stores, or visit www.jackpot.com to learn more.

About Jackpot.com

Jackpot.com allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Currently available in Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas, Jackpot.com is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the US. An Associate Member of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), Jackpot.com has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, earning it iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gaming. To learn more, visit www.jackpot.com or download the iOS or Android app.

