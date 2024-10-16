Jackpot.com Launches Digital Scratch Tickets with Focus on Speed

Scratchers Now Live in Massachusetts, Ohio, and Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot.com – the online lottery courier service that allows consumers to purchase official state lottery tickets on their phone, tablet, or computer – announced today the launch of its digital scratch ticket offering in Massachusetts, Ohio, and Texas. This new offering enables customers to play official state scratch tickets on all their devices.

Coupling the convenience of buying scratch tickets digitally with quick transaction and processing times, Jackpot.com aims to be the preferred provider of digital scratch tickets.

"Unlike traditional draw-based lottery games with set draw times, scratch tickets offer players instant excitement," explained Akshay Khanna, CEO and co-founder of Jackpot.com. "At Jackpot, we prioritize delivering the fastest and most comprehensive digital scratch card experience, ensuring that the excitement of instant results is always at your fingertips."

Scratch tickets encompass roughly two-thirds of the $100+ billion U.S. lottery market. With higher price points, better prize payout percentages, and the instant gratification of playing, it is no secret why. However, the online lottery courier service to-date has struggled with the expediency of ticket delivery. According to a recent report by Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, it took 30-90 minutes for couriers to fulfill the scratcher process - now with its unique scratching technology, Jackpot.com delivers the industry's fastest online lottery scratch card experience. In addition, the courier has also completed a comprehensive business process review by Gaming Laboratories International (GLA), ensuring its method for ordering and processing lottery scratch tickets is accurate and functions as expected for both Jackpot.com and the player. As such, Jackpot.com's online Scratcher offering has been confirmed to operate as designed and intended, validating the customer's online experience and the ability to track the online purchase of state lottery tickets.

Jackpot.com offers customers the excitement of scratching a physical ticket in a digital environment. When a customer purchases a scratch ticket through Jackpot.com, they can use their touchscreen or mouse to "scratch" the screen and uncover their scanned ticket and possible winnings. Prizes up to the state's retail claim threshold are instantly credited to the customer's account, which can then be redeemed for cash or used to buy additional lottery tickets. For larger wins, Jackpot.com assists customers in claiming their prize(s) directly from the official state lottery.

Players in Massachusetts will have access to eight unique Scratchers upon the launch, including Lifetime Millions and the nation's first-ever JAWS instant ticket. Debuted earlier this year in honor of next summer's 50th anniversary of the JAWS theatrical release, the instant ticket gives players the opportunity to win instant grand prizes of $1 million, as well as Second Chance Drawings in which 30 winners will be awarded a JAWS-inspired trip for two to Martha's Vineyard in the summer of 2025. Full details on the promotion can be found here .

In Ohio, Jackpot.com launches with eight Scratchers, including three of the state's most popular scratch-off games – Billion ($50), Lady Luck ($20) and Golden Casino ($10).

Jackpot.com will launch with seven Scratchers in Texas, including the popular 500x and Jackpot Millions.

To learn more, visit www.jackpot.com . First-time users can also download the official Jackpot.com Lottery App on the iOS or Android App Stores, where available.

About Jackpot.com

Jackpot.com allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Currently available in Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas, Jackpot.com is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the US. An Associate Member of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), Jackpot.com has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, earning it iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gaming. To learn more, visit www.jackpot.com or download the iOS or Android app.

