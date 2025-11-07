Mega Millions® jackpot hits $843 million - first major run under new rules drives unprecedented demand

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mega Millions® jackpot has skyrocketed to an estimated $843 million (with a $388.7 million cash option) ahead of Friday night's drawing, making it one of the largest prizes in game history and the first major jackpot run under Mega Millions' newly updated rules.

This marks the largest Mega Millions jackpot since December 2024, when an Illinois player won $1.08 billion. The five-month run without a jackpot winner has fueled extraordinary momentum, with ticket sales surging both in stores and online.

The First Big Test of Mega Millions' New Era The current jackpot run is the first to unfold under Mega Millions' April 2025 rule changes, which were designed to accelerate jackpot growth and improve overall prize value. The key updates include:

$5 ticket price , up from $2, with each play now including an automatic multiplier (2×–10×) for non-jackpot prizes

, up from $2, with each play now including an for non-jackpot prizes Improved jackpot odds , now 1 in 290 million (compared to 1 in 302 million previously)

, now (compared to 1 in 302 million previously) Higher starting jackpots ($50 million minimum) and faster rollovers

"This Mega Millions run is truly unique. With this being the first run with the new rules in place, which were designed to make jackpots grow faster and prizes feel more rewarding at every level," said Akshay Khanna, CEO of Jackpot.com. "We're seeing the full effect of those changes play out right now, with excitement building at a historic pace."

A Historic Season for U.S. Lotteries

This Mega Millions surge comes on the heels of Powerball's $1.78 billion jackpot in September 2025, the second-largest in U.S. history. Back-to-back jackpot runs of this magnitude are exceedingly rare, underscoring a landmark year for American lotteries and a new phase of digital adoption.

How to Play

Players can order official Mega Millions tickets at authorized retail locations or digitally through Jackpot.com in participating states. Jackpot.com is a licensed lottery courier service that allows users to securely order, view, and claim winnings directly through its platform.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday, November 7 at 11 p.m. ET. If no player matches all six numbers, the jackpot could easily surpass $900 million by next week.

