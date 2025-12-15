The Powerball® Jackpot Has Reached $1.10 Billion, Amid a Rare Surge of Billion-Dollar Jackpots

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After over 17 months without a $1 billion Powerball® jackpot, lottery players are now experiencing a rare surge of historic prizes in rapid succession. Jackpot.com today pointed to Monday's upcoming Powerball drawing as the latest chapter in an extraordinary stretch that has reignited nationwide interest in the game.

In September of this year, the Powerball jackpot reached $1.8 billion, ending a prolonged drought without a billion-dollar prize. Just weeks later, the momentum continued when Mega Millions® surged to another massive jackpot in November, underscoring how quickly excitement has returned after an extended lull.

"Billion-dollar jackpots don't come around often, which is why seeing multiple runs in such a short period of time is so remarkable," said Akshay Khanna, CEO of Jackpot.com. "After a long stretch without a prize of this size, players are clearly energized by the chance to be part of these historic moments, and our role is to make participation simple, secure, and responsible."

Jackpot.com enables lottery players to order official lottery tickets and scratch offs straight from their phones. To welcome new customers ahead of Monday's drawing, Jackpot.com is offering a free Powerball ticket for first-time users with promo code PB2025. The offer gives new players an easy way to join the excitement while taking advantage of the convenience of ordering lottery tickets through the Jackpot.com platform.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with results available shortly after each drawing. Jackpot.com is available in Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Arizona, Colorado, and Arkansas.

Jackpot.com encourages customers to play responsibly by setting personal limits and playing for entertainment. Support resources are available for those who may need assistance.

About Jackpot.com

Jackpot.com makes it simple for customers to order official state lottery tickets directly from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Available today in Colorado, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Arizona, the platform is expanding across the U.S. with a focus on security, simplicity, and responsible play. To learn more, visit www.jackpot.com or download the Jackpot.com app for iOS or Android.

