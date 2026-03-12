Jackpot.com Launches First of Its Kind Loyalty Program, "Jackpot Rewards"

Jackpot.com players can now earn rewards on every order while unlocking special challenges and personalized promotions.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot.com today announced the launch of Jackpot Rewards, a new loyalty program designed to reward players for their engagement with the platform. The program is the first loyalty program offered by a lottery courier tailored to the lottery industry. It allows customers to earn points on every order while unlocking special challenges, exclusive promotions, and other perks. Players can redeem their points to order more tickets and get more chances to win.

The program introduces a new layer of excitement and engagement for Jackpot.com customers, encouraging regular play while providing meaningful value through ongoing promotions and milestone achievements.

"Jackpot Rewards is an important step forward in how we reward and engage our players," said Akshay Khanna, CEO of Jackpot.com. "Our goal has always been to build the most player-friendly lottery platform in the market. With Jackpot Rewards, we're creating a differentiated experience where every order counts toward something bigger - whether that's unlocking new promotions, completing challenges, or earning rewards just for playing."

The program reflects Jackpot.com's continued focus on enhancing the player experience through innovation and loyalty-driven features. By combining points accumulation with dynamic challenges and promotions, Jackpot Rewards introduces a gamified system that rewards engagement and builds deeper connections with players.

Jackpot Rewards will initially be available to players in Ohio, Massachusetts, Arkansas, Colorado, and Arizona, with additional markets expected to be added over time.

