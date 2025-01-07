Jackpot.com Launches in Arizona, Allowing People to Buy Lottery Tickets and Scratchers on Mobile Devices

Jackpot.com continues to grow, adding its eighth state

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jackpot.com , the website and app that allows lottery players to safely and securely order official state lottery tickets and Scratchers from their mobile phones, desktops and tablets, announced the launch of its services in Arizona. With this latest offering, Arizonians can now purchase and play their favorite lottery games from anywhere.

Lottery players in Arizona can now instantly buy tickets for their favorite nationwide games such as Mega Millions and Powerball, as well as the popular local game, The Pick draw. The innovative platform purchases tickets on behalf of its customers from an official state lottery retailer, displaying a scan of their ticket and transferring winnings under $600 in real-time to their account. For prizes greater than $600, Jackpot.com securely delivers the ticket to the winning player to collect their winnings from the Arizona Lottery.

Arizona residents will also have access to Scratchers - the digital scratch ticket offering focused on expediting the convenience and processing times of scratcher games. Jackpot.com has launched with four of the most popular Scratchers in Arizona, including Lady Luck, $230 Million Cash Explosion, Instant Millions, 500x Fortune, and more. Customers simply have to "scratch" their device screen with their finger or mouse to reveal their scanned ticket and potential winnings. Jackpot.com delivers the industry's fastest online lottery scratch card experience, and has also completed a comprehensive business process review by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), which ensures its method for ordering and processing lottery scratch tickets is accurate and functions as expected for both Jackpot.com and the player.

Every year, the Arizona Lottery gives back hundreds of millions of dollars from ticket sales to a variety of programs and organizations striving to make an impact in higher education, health and human services, environmental conservation, and economic and business development. This fiscal year, the Arizona Lottery achieved $1.52 billion in sales, a historic milestone since the state lottery's inception in 1981, and contributed $314.89 million to its primary beneficiaries with approximately $217,000 also going to the State of Arizona's General Fund.

"We could not be more excited to launch in Arizona, and offer the people of The Grand Canyon State a more convenient way to play the lottery," said CEO and co-founder, Akshay Khanna. "With Jackpot, Arizonians will be able to purchase lottery tickets and Scratchers from wherever they want on their mobile devices. By improving access, we're happy to help Arizonians contribute to the great causes that are supported by the Arizona Lottery."

Arizona represents Jackpot.com's eighth active market. The platform is also live in Colorado, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Texas. Additionally, the company is the official lottery courier service for 7-Eleven, Inc. in Massachusetts and Ohio, with more states being added soon.

Jackpot.com remains committed to upholding responsible gaming protocols through the integration of modern conveniences and safety guardrails, one of the standout features of digital lottery platforms. The company has significantly invested in responsible gaming protections by allowing customers to set spend limits, default limits on daily deposits, providing access to local and national responsible gambling resources, self-exclusion, self-suspension and automated notifications that offer help should problematic behavior arise. Furthermore, Jackpot.com is the only lottery courier service to launch with iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling.

To get started, download the Jackpot.com Lottery App on the iOS or Android App Stores, or visit www.jackpot.com to learn more.

About Jackpot.com

Jackpot.com allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas, Jackpot.com is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the US. An Associate Member of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), Jackpot.com has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, earning it iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gaming. To learn more, visit www.jackpot.com or download the iOS or Android app.

