Jackpot.com Partners with THNDR to Launch Industry-First P2P Skill Games and Tournaments

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot.com, the leading digital lottery courier platform, today announced the launch of peer-to-peer (P2P) skill games and competitive tournaments — through a partnership with THNDR, the leading B2B skill gaming platform. The launch marks a significant evolution of the Jackpot.com platform, expanding beyond draw games and scratch tickets into a full-spectrum gaming destination that meets players wherever they are.

An Industry First

Jackpot.com has become the first lottery courier service to expand its product offering into P2P skill games

The $46B skill game market is a rapidly growing category within real money gaming. Jackpot.com is the first lottery courier platform to integrate real-money P2P skill games alongside traditional draw games and scratch tickets. Unlike games of pure chance, skill games place outcome in the hands of the player — offering a fundamentally different and highly engaging entertainment experience. Jackpot.com's skill games offering includes Blackjack, Skills Slots, Solitaire, and many more popular games.

The addition of competitive tournaments further elevates the offering, creating a recurring, community-driven format that gives players a reason to return — and compete

Powered by THNDR's Skill-Gaming Network

Jackpot.com's skill games are powered by THNDR, the company building the premier PvP skill-gaming network for regulated operators. THNDR has become one of the fastest-rising names in competitive real-money gaming: the company reports more than 160 million games played, a 99.99% match-fill rate, and 25-plus operators live across sportsbook, daily fantasy, and lottery platforms. By building on THNDR's cross-operator player network and patent-pending game verification, Jackpot.com offers instant, skill-based matchmaking where every outcome is decided by player skill rather than chance.

"Jackpot.com is the first major operator to go live with skill games in full capacity, and the partnership has already far exceeded all expectations. Skill games make a lottery product more competitive and more complete, giving players new reasons to come back. And this partnership is just getting started."

Desiree Dickerson, CEO & Co-Founder, THNDR

A Complete Gaming Platform

With the launch of Skill Games and Tournaments, Jackpot.com now offers players a comprehensive catalog spanning:

Draw Games — multi-state jackpot games including Powerball®️, Mega Millions®️, and local state games

Scratch Tickets — authentic scratch cards delivered digitally

P2P Skill Games and Tournaments — real-money competitive games where player skill drives outcomes

This breadth of product is unmatched in the lottery courier category, positioning Jackpot.com not merely as a ticket-ordering service, but as a destination gaming platform built for the modern player.

"Jackpot.com has always believed the future of gaming is a single platform where every type of player finds their game. The launch of skill games and tournaments is the next step in that vision — expanding how players engage, giving them more reasons to return, and more ways to win."

— Dharin Nanavati, Chief Growth Officer, Jackpot.com

Retail Momentum via Kroger Collaboration

The skill games launch comes on the heels of Jackpot.com's recent collaboration with Kroger, one of America's largest supermarket chains, which has brought Jackpot.com branding and access to hundreds of Kroger Fuel Station locations across multiple states.

Reaching a New Generation of Players

Skill games appeal to a distinct player profile — one that wants challenge and competition alongside the thrill of real-money play. By adding this dimension to its platform, Jackpot.com expands its addressable market well beyond traditional lottery players, attracting digitally-native audiences who demand more from their gaming experience.

Tournaments in particular create a high-frequency engagement loop — giving players structured, competitive reasons to return on a daily and weekly basis, and building a community around shared competition.

Availability

P2P Skill Games and Tournaments are available now on the Jackpot.com platform in Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. Players can access the full suite of games via the Jackpot.com mobile app, available on iOS and Android.

About Jackpot.com

Jackpot.com allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio, Jackpot.com is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the U.S. Jackpot.com has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, earning it iCAP certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling. To learn more, visit www.jackpot.com or download the iOS or Android app.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Jackpot.com