Jackson Capitol Rally to Celebrate School Choice

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,000 students, teachers, parents, and legislators will fill the State Capitol's South Steps to celebrate schools of all types and promote increased educational opportunities for Mississipians on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The huge celebration will kick off at 9:30 a.m. and be emceed by WLBT anchor Melissa Faith Payne. After students lead the pledge of allegiance and national anthem, elected officials will deliver remarks on the state of educational choice in Mississippi. The rally will also feature remarks by coast parent and Education Scholarship Account holder John Wells, multiple school leaders, and President and Founder of Empower Mississippi Grant Callen.

This celebration will be Mississippi's largest and most prominent event during the history-making National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We're excited to welcome parents, students, educators, and advocates from across the state to our State Capitol to celebrate Mississippi's education options," said Grant Callen. "An overwhelming 77% of Mississippians support parents' ability to direct education dollars to the setting that works best for their child, but less than two percent of students have this benefit today. It is our hope that all students will one day be able to choose their school because it creates a brighter future for every child in our state. I can think of no better way to celebrate Mississippi's students than at the National School Choice Week rally. Won't you join us?"

This event is organized by Empower Mississippi. Founded in 2014, Empower Mississippi is an independent, nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to removing barriers to opportunity so all Mississippians can flourish.

Families can register to attend the free event at eventbrite.com/e/national-school-choice-week-celebration-tickets-82645353477.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/mississippi.

