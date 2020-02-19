Jackson Hewitt® Clients Get $50 for Each New Client They Refer

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® wants clients and their friends to get more this tax season and has increased its referral bonus to $50. Existing clients will get $50 for every new client they refer1 and new clients get $100 for Switching to Jackson Hewitt2.

"Everyone wins with our increased Refer-A-Friend promotion! Taxpayers can complete their taxes with us, start sharing their great tax prep experience, and start earning cash all at the same time – it's that simple," said Euan Campbell, Chief Marketing Officer at Jackson Hewitt. "Not only can our clients earn more cash this tax season, but they can also rest assured they are getting the best guarantee3 in the business."

With Refer-A-friend, there is no limit. To get cash and get rewarded, taxpayers must complete a tax return at Jackson Hewitt to receive a coupon and referral code. Referral codes can be shared with friends through email, Facebook, or Twitter. New clients can redeem the Refer-A-Friend code with a Tax Pro to get $100 when their tax prep fees are $150 or more. Jackson Hewitt will send $50 to the referring client for each friend referred. To qualify, new clients must file between February 3, 2020 and April 12, 2020.

Clients can refer as many friends as they'd like to Jackson Hewitt Tax Service. To learn more how on how to get rewarded, visit https://www.jacksonhewitt.com/promotions-coupons/refer-a-friend/

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Guaranteed Biggest Refund or $100 and Lifetime Accuracy guarantees. Clients can choose to file at one of Jackson Hewitt's nearly 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores and online. Jackson Hewitt makes it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

1) Refer-A-Friend

Referral reward paid for each new client. A new client has not filed 2018 or 2019 tax year returns with Jackson Hewitt. New clients must present certificate in conjunction with tax preparation. Referral reward paid by cash, check, or prepaid card. Valid at participating retail locations from February 3, 2020 until April 12, 2020.

2) About Switch and Get Rewarded $100

New Client Promotion. Minimum tax preparation fee of $150 applies. Offer valid February 3, 2020 to April 12, 2020 when you complete your taxes with us at a participating retail location. $100 provided on a prepaid card or Walmart eGift card. Not valid with any other promotion or discount. Ask a Tax Pro or see jacksonhewitt.com for details. Most offices are independently owned and operated.

3) Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee

With our Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee, if there is an error preparing your return, your local office will reimburse you for penalties and interest. You must notify us within 30 days of receiving initial notice from a taxing authority and provide necessary documents and/or assistance. Terms and conditions apply. Visit jacksonhewitt.com for details.

SOURCE Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Related Links

https://www.jacksonhewitt.com

