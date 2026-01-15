JACKSON HEWITT INTRODUCES REFUND JEANS: LIMITED-EDITION DENIM WITH POCKETS BIG ENOUGH FOR YOUR TAX REFUND

Jackson Hewitt Tax Pros have been getting ready for refund season, sharpening their expertise, and studying all the latest tax law changes. The good news is that these tax changes could mean thousands more in refunds, and nearly all taxpayers will benefit. Tax Pros are eager to help clients fill big pockets with the biggest refund possible. With oversized pockets designed for refund season, Refund Jeans symbolize the optimism of the upcoming tax season.

"We take tax season very seriously, but that doesn't mean we can't have some fun," said Kim Hudson, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "Refund Jeans are a playful reminder that when you file with Jackson Hewitt, our Tax Pros work hard so you get the biggest refund you deserve. If you are expecting a big refund, you might as well have the pockets to match."

How To Get Jackson Hewitt's Refund Jeans

Jackson Hewitt's Refund Jeans will not have retail availability. Instead, Jackson Hewitt is rewarding 100 social media followers within its Instagram community with the chance to win a pair for free as part of a sweepstakes.

Beginning January 15, 2026, through February 11, 2026, eligible fans can enter for a chance to win Refund Jeans by following Jackson Hewitt on Instagram and engaging with select posts featuring the coveted jeans. For four weeks, Jackson Hewitt will post Refund Jeans-related content on its Instagram account, and 25 winners will be selected each week via Instagram.

Followers should watch for special Refund Jeans content on Jackson Hewitt's official channels, but in order to enter the sweepstakes, fans should follow these basic sweepstakes rules:

Follow Jackson Hewitt's official Instagram account, @jacksonhewitttaxservice,

"Like" the Refund Jeans post,

Comment on the Refund Jeans post and share what they would do with their biggest tax refund,

Tag a friend in the comment who needs "Big Refund Energy," and

Comment with both hashtags #BigRefundEnergy and #SweepsEntry.

Complete details, including how to enter, timing, and official rules, will be posted on Jackson Hewitt's social media channels and can be found at jacksonhewitt.com/refundjeans.

Jackson Hewitt's Tax Refund Advance Loan

In addition to the chance to win through the Refund Jeans sweepstakes, Jackson Hewitt offers solutions designed to help taxpayers address their financial needs immediately. For the first time, Jackson Hewitt is offering clients a Tax Refund Advance loan throughout the entire tax filing season. This tax season, Jackson Hewitt clients, if approved, can get up to $3,500 in minutes, all day, every day of tax season on a prepaid card. In the past, Jackson Hewitt only offered this loan until mid-February, but this year it will be available throughout tax filing season to help clients when they may need money before receiving their federal tax refund.

Clients can apply for a Tax Refund Advance loan at any participating Jackson Hewitt office, as well as company-branded kiosk locations within Walmart. If approved, Jackson Hewitt clients can opt for the advance to be placed on a prepaid card for immediate use or depositing the funds directly into a bank account. Finance charges apply.

Appointments at participating Jackson Hewitt locations can be easily made online at jacksonhewitt.com. Come into file and it's free to apply, with no credit score impact.

For more information about the Tax Refund Advance loan available at participating Jackson Hewitt locations, visit jacksonhewitt.com/refund-advance. To find the nearest Jackson Hewitt office and book an appointment, visit jacksonhewitt.com.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hardworking clients with access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's website for more details). Jackson Hewitt has more than 5,100 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, including 2,600 in Walmart stores, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, or offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit jacksonhewitt.com or call (800) 234-1040.

SOURCE Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.