JACKSON HEWITT'S BREWITT COFFEE TRUCK RETURNS FOR THIRD YEAR, SUPPORTING LOCAL COMMUNITIES DURING TAX FILING SEASON

Jan 13, 2026, 09:01 ET
Nationwide coast-to-coast tour provides attendees free coffee & tax tips with local Tax Pros
SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® is hitting the road this tax filing season to give free coffee and tax tips during a nationwide coffee truck tour. Jackson Hewitt's Brewitt coffee truck is traveling to the country's top cities to help taxpayers get ready to file their 2025 tax return. The Brewitt coffee truck will be visiting Walmart locations nationwide with Jackson Hewitt kiosks during the entire tax filing season, starting January 14, 2026, in Los Angeles and ending in Minneapolis on April 14, 2026.
"Due to the significant tax law changes expected to impact millions of taxpayers, this tax filing season is likely to be confusing and full of uncertainty, especially for hard-working families juggling busy schedules and trying to make sense of their increasingly complex tax returns," said Kim Hudson, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "Our Brewitt coffee truck tour is about meeting people in their local communities by offering them a cup of coffee and providing approachable access to a trusted tax professional. As we travel coast to coast, our goal is to give people a chance to ask their questions about filing their 2025 tax returns and schedule an appointment with confidence before Tax Day on April 15."
At each Brewitt coffee truck tour stop, event attendees can enjoy the choice of a free cup of hot or cold coffee, a "Gold Brewitt" coffee (glitter iced coffee), or blue lemonade, and snacks, while supplies last. Jackson Hewitt Tax Pros will be available onsite, answering tax questions to help taxpayers navigate this year's tax law changes and filing process. Attendees can also schedule appointments at their local Jackson Hewitt office when they visit the Brewitt coffee truck and receive free Jackson Hewitt-branded swag, including coffee tumblers, lunch bags, and insulated cooler bags, while supplies last.
Jackson Hewitt's Brewitt coffee truck 2026 travel schedule:
- Wednesday, January 14: Los Angeles, California
- Friday, January 16: Bakersfield, California
- Sunday, January 18: Apple Valley, California
- Wednesday, January 21, Thursday, Jan. 22 and Friday, Jan. 23: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Monday, January 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 27: Phoenix, Arizona
- Saturday, January 31: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Wednesday, February 4: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Saturday, February 7 and Sunday, February 8: Fort Worth, Texas
- Tuesday, February 10 and Wednesday, February 11: Dallas, Texas
- Thursday, February 12: Waco, Texas
- Saturday, February 14 and Sunday, February 15: Austin, Texas
- Wednesday, February 18 and Thursday, February 19: San Antonio, Texas
- Saturday, February 21 and Sunday, February 22: Houston, Texas
- Wednesday. February 25: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Thursday, February 26: Mobile, Alabama
- Saturday, February 28: Panama City, Florida
- Wednesday, March 4 and Thursday, March 5: Tampa, Florida
- Saturday, March 7: Sarasota, Florida
- Wednesday, March 11: Jacksonville, Florida
- Saturday, March 14, and Sunday March 15: Atlanta, Georgia
- Friday, March 20: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Sunday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 24: Richmond, Virgina
- Friday, March 27: Columbus, Ohio
- Monday, March 30: Louisville, Kentucky
- Thursday, April 2 and Friday, April 3: Nashville, Tennessee
- Monday, April 6: Springfield, Missouri
- Wednesday, April 8 and Thursday, April 9: Kansas City, Kansas
- Saturday, April 11: Sioux City, Iowa
- Tuesday, April 14: Minneapolis, Minnesota
The travel schedule is subject to change, but will be kept up-to-date on jacksonhewitt.com/brewitt and on Jackson Hewitt's social media channels, including Facebook.
For more information about the Brewitt coffee truck tour and other tax tips, visit jacksonhewitt.com. To find the nearest Jackson Hewitt office and book an appointment, visit jacksonhewitt.com/officelocator.
About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hardworking clients with access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's website for more details). Jackson Hewitt has more than 5,200 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, including 2,700 in Walmart stores, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, or offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit jacksonhewitt.com or call (800) 234-1040.
