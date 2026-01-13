JACKSON HEWITT'S BREWITT COFFEE TRUCK RETURNS FOR THIRD YEAR, SUPPORTING LOCAL COMMUNITIES DURING TAX FILING SEASON

Nationwide coast-to-coast tour provides attendees free coffee & tax tips with local Tax Pros

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® is hitting the road this tax filing season to give free coffee and tax tips during a nationwide coffee truck tour. Jackson Hewitt's Brewitt coffee truck is traveling to the country's top cities to help taxpayers get ready to file their 2025 tax return. The Brewitt coffee truck will be visiting Walmart locations nationwide with Jackson Hewitt kiosks during the entire tax filing season, starting January 14, 2026, in Los Angeles and ending in Minneapolis on April 14, 2026.

"Due to the significant tax law changes expected to impact millions of taxpayers, this tax filing season is likely to be confusing and full of uncertainty, especially for hard-working families juggling busy schedules and trying to make sense of their increasingly complex tax returns," said Kim Hudson, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "Our Brewitt coffee truck tour is about meeting people in their local communities by offering them a cup of coffee and providing approachable access to a trusted tax professional. As we travel coast to coast, our goal is to give people a chance to ask their questions about filing their 2025 tax returns and schedule an appointment with confidence before Tax Day on April 15."

At each Brewitt coffee truck tour stop, event attendees can enjoy the choice of a free cup of hot or cold coffee, a "Gold Brewitt" coffee (glitter iced coffee), or blue lemonade, and snacks, while supplies last. Jackson Hewitt Tax Pros will be available onsite, answering tax questions to help taxpayers navigate this year's tax law changes and filing process. Attendees can also schedule appointments at their local Jackson Hewitt office when they visit the Brewitt coffee truck and receive free Jackson Hewitt-branded swag, including coffee tumblers, lunch bags, and insulated cooler bags, while supplies last.

Jackson Hewitt's Brewitt coffee truck 2026 travel schedule:

Wednesday, January 14: Los Angeles, California

Friday, January 16: Bakersfield, California

Sunday, January 18: Apple Valley, California

Wednesday, January 21, Thursday, Jan. 22 and Friday, Jan. 23: Las Vegas, Nevada

Monday, January 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 27: Phoenix, Arizona

Saturday, January 31: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Wednesday, February 4: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Saturday, February 7 and Sunday, February 8: Fort Worth, Texas

Tuesday, February 10 and Wednesday, February 11: Dallas, Texas

Thursday, February 12: Waco, Texas

Saturday, February 14 and Sunday, February 15: Austin, Texas

Wednesday, February 18 and Thursday, February 19: San Antonio, Texas

Saturday, February 21 and Sunday, February 22: Houston, Texas

Wednesday. February 25: New Orleans, Louisiana

Thursday, February 26: Mobile, Alabama

Saturday, February 28: Panama City, Florida

Wednesday, March 4 and Thursday, March 5: Tampa, Florida

Saturday, March 7: Sarasota, Florida

Wednesday, March 11: Jacksonville, Florida

Saturday, March 14, and Sunday March 15: Atlanta, Georgia

Friday, March 20: Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 24: Richmond, Virgina

Friday, March 27: Columbus, Ohio

Monday, March 30: Louisville, Kentucky

Thursday, April 2 and Friday, April 3: Nashville, Tennessee

Monday, April 6: Springfield, Missouri

Wednesday, April 8 and Thursday, April 9: Kansas City, Kansas

Saturday, April 11: Sioux City, Iowa

Tuesday, April 14: Minneapolis, Minnesota

The travel schedule is subject to change, but will be kept up-to-date on jacksonhewitt.com/brewitt and on Jackson Hewitt's social media channels, including Facebook.

For more information about the Brewitt coffee truck tour and other tax tips, visit jacksonhewitt.com. To find the nearest Jackson Hewitt office and book an appointment, visit jacksonhewitt.com/officelocator.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hardworking clients with access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's website for more details). Jackson Hewitt has more than 5,200 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, including 2,700 in Walmart stores, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, or offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit jacksonhewitt.com or call (800) 234-1040.

