Jackson Hewitt® Online Ready for 2019 DIY Tax Returns

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Hewitt Online is open and ready to begin processing 2019 tax year returns for do-it-yourself filers. With three tiers of pricing – Free, Deluxe, and Premium – there's a DIY filing option for everyone. And year after year, Jackson Hewitt Online receives very high customer ratings – 4.4 out of 5 stars in overall satisfaction*.

"Jackson Hewitt Online is another way we give our clients the freedom to file their taxes when and where they want," said Alan D. Ferber, CEO of Jackson Hewitt. "Our online software is easy to use and clients can begin filing their returns at their convenience. If clients can't finish on their own and need help, they can always come to one of our nearly 6,000 Jackson Hewitt locations and get one-on-one personal attention from a Tax Pro who will file for them. And, like all of our products, we stand behind it 100%."

Jackson Hewitt Online clients get the same benefits as those who file in store, including the company's Satisfaction Guarantee, where Jackson Hewitt will refund tax preparation fees if the client is not satisfied with their experience. Online clients are also provided with Jackson Hewitt's 100% Accuracy Guarantee and the Maximum Refund Guarantee.

Clients also have access to professional customer support seven days a week. Jackson Hewitt is committed to helping clients get the most from their return, and 4 out of 5 clients say Jackson Hewitt Online is a good value*. If at any time, clients have questions, they can always go to a Jackson Hewitt location and file in an office for additional fees.

For more information and to file a 2019 tax year return online, visit jacksonhewitt.com/file-taxes-online.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead with Maximum Refund and 100% Accuracy Guarantees. With close to 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores, and online and mobile tax solutions, Jackson Hewitt makes it convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.JacksonHewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

*Data for client ratings and "good value" based on customer reviews of Jackson Hewitt Online from 1/8/2018 to 4/30/2019. Ratings and reviews are collected and published by PowerReviews, a third-party review partner. Reviews can be seen at https://www.jacksonhewitt.com/file-taxes-online



100% Accuracy Guarantee:

Jackson Hewitt® warrants only to its registered users the accuracy of every form prepared using the Service. Jackson Hewitt guarantees its tax calculations as described in this Agreement. The term "Calculations" is defined to mean the numerical addition, subtraction or multiplication of numbers, and related automatic features that select numbers from tax tables. Calculations do not include any instance where a taxpayer can make a decision to substitute a number for the one automatically computed by the program, and Jackson Hewitt is not responsible for changes in tax law made by the Congress during tax season. We will pay any IRS penalties and/or interest resulting from an error in Jackson Hewitt's Online software program's calculations. You are responsible for notifying Jackson Hewitt promptly of any change in your email so that notices of necessary updates or corrections to remedy any errors can be provided by Jackson Hewitt. You are responsible to notify Jackson Hewitt within 10 days of receipt of any notice of errors and/or interests and penalties from any tax authority resulting from your use of the Service. If the tax return can be amended to avoid or reduce your penalties and/or interests, you must file it on your own to limit further penalties and interest. We are not responsible for any interests and penalties resulting from your failure to enter all required information accurately, your willful or fraudulent omission or inclusion of information on your tax return, your misclassification of information on your tax return, your failure to notify Jackson Hewitt of your change of email address, or your failure to file an amended return to avoid or reduce your penalties and/or interests after receipt of such notice.

If you believe such a calculation error occurred and you have complied with the above conditions, please notify Jackson Hewitt in writing at Jackson Hewitt Inc., Attention - Client Care, 501 N. Cattlemen Road, Suite 300, Sarasota, FL 34232 as soon as you are aware of the error. You must include a copy of the IRS notice, a hard copy of the tax return, and your online username. The filing of such a claim shall constitute your authorization for Jackson Hewitt to obtain and review any copy and/or transcript of your tax return and any data files that may be in Jackson Hewitt's possession or control in order to evaluate your claim. You are responsible for paying any additional tax liability you may owe, and providing assistance and additional information as reasonably requested by Jackson Hewitt.

Maximum Refund Guarantee:

If you are entitled to a larger refund amount or must pay a smaller tax due amount using another tax preparation method other than Jackson Hewitt Online, then we will refund to you the applicable tax preparation fees paid by you for the Jackson Hewitt Online product/package you filed with(other product and service fees excluded). To qualify, the larger refund or smaller tax due cannot be attributed to variations in data you provided for tax preparation or for positions taken by you that are contrary to the law. Federal returns only. Same tax facts must apply. You must file an amended return with another paid tax preparation company and/or online provider by April 15, 2020 and submit your claim no later than October 15, 2020 with proof that the IRS accepted the positions taken on the amended return. This guarantee cannot be combined with the Satisfaction Guarantee.

Satisfaction Guarantee:

If you are not 100% satisfied with Jackson Hewitt Online, we will refund your tax preparation fees. Printing or electronically filing your return reflects your satisfaction with Jackson Hewitt Online.

Pricing:

Jackson Hewitt Online prices are ultimately determined at the time of print or e-file. All prices are subject to change without notice. Savings and price comparisons based on anticipated price increase.

