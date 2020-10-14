Jackson Hewitt Tax Service and Its Franchisees Expect to Hire 22,000 for 2020-2021 Tax Season

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® announced today that it and its independently owned and operated franchisees expect to hire a total of 22,000 employees at nearly 6,000 locations nationwide to support the anticipated increase in tax preparation assistance for the 2020–2021 tax season.* Jackson Hewitt and its franchisees will be participating in two National Hiring Weeks during the weeks of October 26 and November 16, 2020.

Jackson Hewitt and its franchisees are hiring for a variety of positions, including temporary and seasonal positions in tax preparation, client support, and similar roles. During the two National Hiring Weeks, Jackson Hewitt and its franchisees will be conducting on-the-spot interviews and extending offers to qualified candidates. Both candidates with tax preparation background and those who are looking to start a new career are welcome to apply. Jackson Hewitt and its franchisees provide extensive training to ensure their Tax Pros are prepared to assist clients when it comes time to file taxes.

"At Jackson Hewitt, we work hard for the hardest working Americans to ensure accurate tax returns with the guaranteed largest refund amount, and we're looking for people to join our team as tax professionals," said Greg Macfarlane, CEO and President of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service. "Learning, helping, and earning are just some of the benefits that come with joining the Jackson Hewitt team."

Candidates interested in becoming a Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro can choose to take the Jackson Hewitt Fundamentals of Tax Preparation Course** to learn how to prepare taxes from experienced tax professionals and determine if tax preparation is right for them. Course graduates will receive a certificate of completion and may earn IRS continuing education credit.*** Courses are offered in-person, virtually, or online to accommodate all schedules.****

To learn more about seasonal and full-time employment opportunities, or enroll in tax education training, visit jacksonhewitt.com/tax-preparation-classes. Interested applicants are invited to find a nearby office at https://bit.ly/34VSkq1.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund and Lifetime Accuracy guarantees. Clients can choose to file at one of Jackson Hewitt's nearly 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores and online, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

* Most Jackson Hewitt locations are owned and operated by independent franchisees who are independent employers that set their own employment policies and practices. Franchisees are the exclusive employer of their employees and as such are solely responsible for all employment related matters and decisions in their locations. Jackson Hewitt does not control the independent franchisees' employment policies and practices and does not employ those working at franchised locations. Jackson Hewitt and its franchisees are equal opportunity employers committed to maintaining a diverse and inclusive workforce. Most offices are independently owned and operated.

**Enrollment in, or completion of, the Jackson Hewitt Fundamentals of Tax Preparation Course is neither an offer nor a guarantee of employment. Additional training, experience, or skills may be required.

***Jackson Hewitt is an IRS-approved continuing education provider.

****May require on-site attendance and is not available in all states.

SOURCE Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

