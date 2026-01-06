JACKSON HEWITT TURNS TAX SEASON INTO WINNING SEASON

Jackson Hewitt's Double Your Refund Sweepstakes began in 2023, and the company has awarded more than 1,200 clients, who are located across 49 states and Washington DC, with over $750,000.

During last year's tax filing season, Jackson Hewitt heard from many of the winners who had life-changing moments with their Double Your Refund Sweepstakes winnings, including:

Rachael from Oklahoma, who won nearly $10,000: "Winning is life changing. It's truly the most amazing blessing that could ever happen to me." She went on to share that the year had been challenging because she had taken custody of her daughter's best friend and took in a foster child. Her winnings helped pay off bills.

Simone from Arkansas, who won over $9,000: "You know what? I never thought in a million years this would happen. But I'm getting married on Friday and this is amazing. We can go on a honeymoon now. Jackson Hewitt is always my safety net."

Lanette from California, who won $3,000: After her furnace went out earlier in the year, Lanette was able to use her sweepstakes money to buy a new furnace and called it a "godsend."

Charles from Michigan, who won over $3,600: "What an opportunity to spread my bounty to my kids, which doesn't get to happen often." He gave each of his kids $500 for them to fulfill travel wishes.

"At Jackson Hewitt, we help clients rest easy, knowing their tax returns are handled while also striving to make a real difference in their lives," said Kim Hudson, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "Our Double Your Refund Sweepstakes gives hardworking Americans an extra opportunity to turn their tax refund into something bigger. Each year, we hear inspiring stories of winners using their prize money to reduce their financial worries, take a well-deserved vacation, make home improvements, or save for the future. With this sweepstakes, we've awarded three-quarters of a million dollars to clients over the past three years and understand that even a small financial boost can have a meaningful impact. At Jackson Hewitt, we're dedicated to helping our clients easily file their taxes, no matter the complexity, to receive their maximum refund."

Clients who file a 2025 federal tax return at any Jackson Hewitt location nationwide within the sweepstakes period will be automatically entered into the Double Your Refund Sweepstakes. New for this year, the earlier a client files, the better their chances will be to win. All clients will receive at least one entry into the bonus end-of-season drawing, but they will earn extra bonus entries into that drawing by filing earlier in the year. For example, a client who files during the entry period between March 19 through March 25, 2026 will earn four entries into that drawing, a client who files during the entry period of February 12 through February 18, 2026 will earn nine entries into that drawing, and a client who files the first week of the calendar year will earn 15 entries into that drawing.

Additionally, clients can double their chances to double their refund in their weekly drawing by booking their appointment at least a day in advance of filing, or by choosing to receive their tax refund on a prepaid card offered at Jackson Hewitt.

According to a recent Jackson Hewitt survey, 41.5 percent of respondents said they would put money into savings if they won a double tax refund, while 26 percent of people said they would pay down debt, and another 14 percent said they would take a vacation.

Winners will be selected randomly each week during the 15-week entry period, as well as the season finale drawing. All potential winners will be notified by Jackson Hewitt via email and/or phone. For more information and for full rules, terms, and conditions of the sweepstakes, visit jacksonhewitt.com/sweepstakes.

Methodology

The opt-in survey was commissioned by Jackson Hewitt between November 24 and December 3, 2025, among 1,022 American adults aged 18 and older, and conducted online by Dynata. Respondents of the survey were selected from those who volunteered to participate in online surveys. Just over one thousand complete surveys were collected using the sample framework based on U.S. Census data for age, ethnicity, gender, region, and income.

