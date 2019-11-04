Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® Hosts National Hiring Week November 11-15

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® announced today it and its independently owned franchised locations will hold a National Hiring Week to help fill approximately 25,000 roles across a combined nearly 6,000 locations nationwide. Throughout the week of November 11, 2019, they'll conduct on-the-spot interviews and extend offers to qualified candidates for the 2020 tax season.

To find a participating location and the exact days and times of interviews, job seekers should visit jacksonhewitt.com/officelocator and inquire directly with a nearby participating location.

Available positions include temporary, seasonal positions in tax preparation and client support, and vary by location. Jackson Hewitt and its franchisees offer flexible scheduling, including nights and weekends, and the amount of work hours may vary weekly based on need or position.

Employees are offered extensive online and classroom tax education training, as well as continuing education and support – tax professionals with years of experience or those looking to start a new career should apply.

"Jackson Hewitt Tax Pros are at the center of everything we do," said Alan D. Ferber, Chief Executive Officer at Jackson Hewitt. "We are looking for qualified candidates who are focused on delivering the best customer experience to join our team, regardless of their experience. Through our extensive training, we provide the support needed to make sure Tax Pros get clients every credit and deduction available."

To learn more about seasonal and full-time employment opportunities, or enroll in tax education training, visit jacksonhewitt.com/tax-preparation-classes. Interested applicants are invited to find a nearby office at jacksonhewitt.com/officelocator.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund and Lifetime Accuracy guarantees. Clients can choose to file at one of Jackson Hewitt's nearly 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores and online. Jackson Hewitt makes it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

Working at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

We appreciate your interest in Jackson Hewitt Tax Service. The Company's policy is not to discriminate against any applicant or employee based on race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age (40 and over), disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by applicable federal, state, or local laws. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service also prohibits harassment of applicants or employees based on any of these protected categories. It is also Jackson Hewitt Tax Service's policy to comply with all applicable state and federal laws respecting consideration of unemployment status in making hiring decisions. Most Jackson Hewitt locations are operated by independent franchisees who are independent employers, and set their own employment policies and practices. Franchisees are the exclusive employer of their employees and as such are solely responsible for all employment related matters and decisions in their locations. Jackson Hewitt does not control the independent franchisees' employment policies and practices and does not employ those working at franchised locations. Jackson Hewitt and its franchisees are equal opportunity employers committed to maintaining a diverse and inclusive workforce.

SOURCE Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jacksonhewitt.com

