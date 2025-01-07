JACKSON HEWITT'S ANNUAL DOUBLE YOUR REFUND SWEEPSTAKES IS BACK FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A DOUBLE REFUND

Tax company kicks off 2024 tax filing season giving hundreds of taxpayers the chance to win thousands of dollars

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Having awarded over $500,000 to more than 870 winners, Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® continues to reward both new and returning clients. Now, for the third year, clients have the chance to win thousands of dollars in Jackson Hewitt's popular, "Double Your Refund" sweepstakes. Now through April 15, 2025, taxpayers will have a chance to double the size of their Federal tax refund during Jackson Hewitt's 15-week sweepstakes, plus be entered into a final season-long drawing. Each week, there will be two grand prize winners who will win a prize equal to their federal refund, with a maximum match of $10,000 and a minimum prize of at least $1,500, so even with no refund or a small refund, there's a chance to win. There will also be 20 weekly runner-up winners selected to win $200.

Since 2023, Jackson Hewitt has awarded over $500,000 in the Double Your Refund Sweepstakes. Book an appointment now at https://office.jacksonhewitt.com/en/office-locator. No purchase necessary to win. See terms at https://www.jacksonhewitt.com/sweepstakes.

"At Jackson Hewitt, we are tax experts dedicated to serving our clients and helping them receive the biggest tax refund possible each tax season," said Kim Hudson, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "In addition, we are proud to continue giving hardworking Americans the chance to win money by hosting the Double Your Refund sweepstakes. The sweepstakes has allowed us to celebrate with hundreds of our clients over the last couple of years, as they've won thousands of dollars making a meaningful difference in their lives. From families being able to afford a long overdue vacation, making needed home improvements, catching up on bills, to even placing a down payment on a home; the winners' stories continue to motivate us to help new and existing clients get the money they deserve this tax filing season."

Taxpayers who file a 2024 Federal tax return at any Jackson Hewitt location within the sweepstakes period will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes. And new this year: every Jackson Hewitt client who elects to have their tax refund deposited on a prepaid card offered at Jackson Hewitt will get a bonus entry for another chance to win in the sweepstakes. Taxpayers who don't file a tax return with the company also have the chance to enter the sweepstakes by mailing in an entry form by the following Wednesday following the week that their Federal tax return was filed within the sweepstakes period.

Furthermore, all entrants throughout the weekly drawings period will also be automatically entered into the final season drawing, giving all entrants another chance to double their tax refund. The additional drawing will also have two grand prize winners and 20 runner-up winners whose names will be drawn at the completion of tax season.

Reactions from past winners from Jackson Hewitt's Double Your Refund sweepstakes

"This money is a blessing and a big, big help to my family. Thank you for looking out for us." – Anita from New York

"I usually have to work incredibly hard for anything I get, so this one was a nice surprise! That's a down payment for a new car!" – Alyssa "Shae" from Georgia

"I kind of teared up because I do deserve this. I've never had something like this happen to me. I just can't believe that I am a winner!" – Monica from Texas

Since the inception of the Double Your Refund sweepstakes in 2023, Jackson Hewitt has awarded 872 clients with over $500,000. Winners have been located nationally in 48 states and Washington DC.

Winners will be selected randomly each week during the 15-week entry period, as well as the season finale drawing. All potential winners will be notified by Jackson Hewitt via email and/or phone. For more information and for full rules, terms, and conditions of the sweepstakes, visit https://www.jacksonhewitt.com/sweepstakes.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hardworking clients with access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's website for more details). Jackson Hewitt has more than 5,200 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, including 2,700 in Walmart stores, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, or offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit jacksonhewitt.com or call (800) 234-1040.

Biggest Refund, Guaranteed

FEDERAL RETURNS ONLY. If you are entitled to a refund larger than we initially determined, we'll refund the tax preparation fees paid for that filed return (other product and service fees excluded) and give you an additional $100. You must submit a valid claim and file an amended return with Jackson Hewitt by the annual IRS deadline for the year of your tax return. Same tax facts must apply. Terms, restrictions, and conditions apply. Most offices are independently owned and operated.

Double Your Refund Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN and won't improve chances of winning. Sweepstakes open to legal U.S. residents (excluding P.R. and other territories), age 18 + who file a federal tax return. Weekly entry periods from 1/1– 4/15/25. Grand Prizes (refund match amounts) max of $10,000 per winner, min $1,500. For entry methods and terms, see official rules at jacksonhewitt.com. Sponsor: Jackson Hewitt Inc., 10 Exchange Place, 27th Floor, Jersey City, NJ 07302

