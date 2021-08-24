Jackson Purchase Two-Way Joins the Mobile Communications America Family

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, announces the acquisition of Jackson Purchase Two-Way Radio Service, Inc. and Freedom Towers LLC (collectively, "Jackson Purchase Two-Way"), a full-service communications provider headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

Mobile Communications America

With over fifty years of serving the western Kentucky region, Jackson Purchase Two-Way has a proven track record of enabling customer success. As an authorized Motorola Solutions Channel Partner, they provide high-quality products and first-rate service.

Joseph Watkins, owner of Jackson Purchase Two-Way, said, "Customer service has always been Jackson Purchase Two Way Radio Service's top priority. With the MCA mission of Service First combined with the JP2Way motto of Making Sure You Stay in Touch, joining their team will only strengthen our goal. We look forward to becoming part of the MCA family to continue our growth and bring more products and opportunities to our valued customers."

"We are excited to welcome Jackson Purchase Two-Way to the MCA family," said Vince Foody, CEO of MCA. "Their commitment to excellence in customer service and providing reliable solutions is a tremendous strategic fit, aligning closely with MCA's values."

The addition of Jackson Purchase Two-Way expands MCA's footprint across western Kentucky.

About MCA Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the United States. More than 65,000 customers trust MCA to provide wireless communication solutions for a safe, secure, and more efficient workplace. As your trusted advisor, we reduce the time and effort needed to research, install, and maintain the right solutions to make your workplace better.

MCA offers a carefully researched portfolio of world class voice, data and video products and solutions. With more than twenty product lines and hundreds of solutions, our team of certified professionals across the United States deliver a full suite of reliable technologies with a service first approach. The MCA advantage is our extensive service portfolio to support the solution lifecycle from start to finish. www.callmc.com

