Jackson's Dares Snackers to Trade Up Their Chips

Boldly Going Where No Chip Has Before Realizing the true potential of sweet potatoes and ancestral oils to deliver a superior snacking experience, Jackson's is the only brand to dedicate itself entirely to this superfood. That means sourcing only non-GMO heirloom sweet potatoes directly from farmers, cooking them low and slow in ancestral oils—like coconut and avocado—and carefully pairing seasonings that bring out the best, sweet potato flavor.

And now, with the opening of a state-of-the-art factory in Muskego, WI, Jackson's can proudly say that it is the only brand producing in a facility 100% devoted to sweet potato chips. That extraordinary focus, combined with owning their entire production process, has allowed Jackson's to dial in every detail and ascend to heroic heights of flavor, texture, and quality.

Supernaturally Great

The result is an expanded product line that takes Jackson's signature sweet potato chips to a whole new level, while introducing new varieties that perfectly complement sweet potatoes' unique flavor profile. All varieties are Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, gluten-free, paleo, nut-free and kosher, and are available in freshly redesigned 1.5oz and 5oz bags:

Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips with Coconut Oil

The chips that started it all. Coconut oil imparts a rich flavor and buttery mouthfeel that has to be tasted to be believed. With just a sprinkle of sea salt, these are sweet potato chips done right.

Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil

Avocado oil adds just enough flavor to let our heirloom, non-GMO sweet potatoes shine. Add a touch of sea salt, and you have a superior snacking sensation.

Spicy Tomatillo Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil

Inspired by the salsa verdes of the Southwest and flavored with piquant roasted tomatillos, fiery jalapeño peppers, and fresh onions for a bold and zesty kick.

Carolina BBQ Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil

Tangy, vinegary, slow-cooked perfection. Southern-inspired BBQ mop sauce is the perfect pairing for the not-so-humble sweet potato.

A Super Heroic Origin Story

Ironically, this uncompromising pursuit of sweet potato perfection only brings the brand closer to its roots, which started in Scott and Megan Reamer's kitchen. Seeking low inflammation snacks to suit their son Jackson's restrictive diet, the first sweet potato chips they made planted the seeds of a snacking revolution. Today, the story of Jackson continues to inspire everyone at Jackson's to make super snacks that bring out the hero in us all.

"The product we're making today is the best we've ever produced—just like it was when we started with small batches in our family kitchen. And that makes all the effort by our Jackson's team well worth it," said Scott Reamer, Jackson's cofounder. "Megan and I are excited for the new direction the brand is taking. The new packaging truly reflects the greatness of what's inside."

Jackson's is available for purchase at jacksonschips.com and in select retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage.

For more information, please visit www.jacksonschips.com

About Jackson's

Formerly Jackson's Honest, Jackson's offers a line of sweet potato chips made with avocado and coconut oils, each cooked low and slow, resulting in a super taste and texture sensation. Jackson's was founded in 2013 in the kitchen of Scott and Megan Reamer. From their home in Crested Butte, Colorado, they began making chips in their kitchen as a low inflammation snack for their eldest son, Jackson, who was diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disorder. Following a $1.25 million investment from Shark Tank's Rohan Oza, Jackson's happier, healthier snacks have since found a passionate community of super fans, and are now sold in national chains such as Whole Foods and Natural Markets, as well as local co-ops. The chips are also sold online at www.jacksonshchips.com .

