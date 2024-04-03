Jackson's Named a Winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Best Snack Awards

MUSKEGO, Wis., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson's, the Snack Super™ brand fueled by sweet potatoes, premium avocado oil, and super flavors announced today that Jackson's Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Best Snack Awards. The full list of winners will be available online at GoodHousekeeping.com/SnackAwards2024 . Select winners can be found in the July/August 2024 issue of Good Housekeeping.

Jackson's Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil have been recognized as the best salty snack in their category. Jackson's uses better ingredients to craft superior snacks. Each chip is composed of just three wholesome elements that deliver a flavor experience greater than the sum of their parts: sweet potatoes, premium avocado oil, and sea salt.

Jackson's stands apart by using superior ingredients to craft exceptional snacks, with just three simple ingredients: sweet potatoes, premium avocado oil, and epic seasonings. This unwavering commitment ensures a flavor experience that exceeds expectations, offering everyone the chance to indulge in irresistibly delicious snacks without compromise, promising both flavor-filled and guilt-free enjoyment.

All Jackson's snacks are non-GMO certified, vegan, kosher, free from the top nine allergens, and super friendly to just about any diet. Visit JacksonsChips.com for more information about the brand and products.

About Jackson's

Formerly Jackson's Honest, Jackson's offers a line of sweet kettle potato chips made from premium avocado oil, each cooked low and slow, resulting in a super taste and texture sensation. Jackson's was founded in 2013 in the kitchen of Scott and Megan Reamer. From their home kitchen in Crested Butte, Colorado, they began making sweet potato chips in premium oils as a low-inflammation snack the whole family could enjoy including their eldest son Jackson who was diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disorder. By rallying against the use of pesky unstable PUFAS (poly-unsaturated fats that are pro inflammatory and prove to be unhealthy oxidation) for their son Jackson, Scott and Megan advocated for their family's health. Now they're advocating for your family with better ingredients. Following a $1.25 million investment from "Shark Tank's" Rohan Oza, Jackson's super snacks have since found a passionate community of super fans and are now sold in national chains such as Costco, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, regional grocers & local co-ops, CVS, 7-Eleven, Circle K, and Kwik Trip. The chips are also sold online in multipacks and variety packs at JacksonsChips.com and Amazon.com .

