Jackson's Makes Sweet Debut in Canada: Sweet Potato-Powered Chip Brand Partners with Longo's for Ontario Launch

MUSKEGO, Wis., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson's, the Snack Super™ brand fueled by sweet potatoes, avocado oil, and super flavors is thrilled to announce its arrival in Ontario, Canada, through an exclusive partnership with Longo's, a leading tastemaker in the snack aisle. Jackson's flavorful range of sweet potato chips kettle cooked in avocado oil are now available to Canadian consumers at all 36 Longo's locations. Featuring an array of epic flavors, including Farmhouse Ranch, Sea Salt, Spicy Jalapeno, Carolina BBQ, and Habanero Nacho, this collaborative venture marks Jackson's exciting entry into the Canadian market, further solidifying its expansion across North America.

Jackson's stands apart by using superior ingredients to craft exceptional snacks, with just three simple ingredients: sweet potatoes, premium avocado oil, and epic seasonings. This unwavering commitment ensures a flavor experience that exceeds expectations, offering everyone the chance to indulge in irresistibly delicious snacks without compromise, promising both flavor-filled and guilt-free enjoyment.

"We are thrilled to announce Jackson's entry into the Canadian market," said James Marino, CEO of Jackson's. "This signals the increasing demand for healthier snack options featuring quality ingredients. We are excited to partner with Longo's to introduce these exceptionally delicious chips to a wider audience. Jackson's is steadfast in our commitment to better ingredients and at Jackson's that always starts with premium avocado oil. We will NEVER use seed oils like canola, vegetable, or any polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs)."

This milestone marks a significant achievement for the Snack Super™ brand.

About Jackson's

Formerly Jackson's Honest, Jackson's offers a line of sweet kettle potato chips made from premium avocado oil, each cooked low and slow, resulting in a super taste and texture sensation. Jackson's was founded in 2013 in the kitchen of Scott and Megan Reamer. From their home kitchen in Crested Butte, Colorado, they began making sweet potato chips in premium oils as snacks made from low-inflammation ingredients the whole family could enjoy including their eldest son Jackson who was diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disorder. By rallying against the use of seed oils and pesky unstable PUFAS (poly-unsaturated fats that are pro inflammatory and prove to be unhealthy oxidation) for their son Jackson, Scott and Megan advocated for their family's health. Now they're advocating for your family with better ingredients. Following a $1.25 million investment from "Shark Tank's" Rohan Oza, Jackson's super snacks have since found a passionate community of super fans and are now sold at Longo's and in US chains such as Costco, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, regional grocers & local co-ops, CVS, 7-Eleven, Circle K, and Kwik Trip.

