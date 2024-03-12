Jackson's Unveils New Wavy Sweet Potato Kettle Chip Line in Unique, Savory Flavors at Natural Products Expo West 2024

Deliciously crafted sweet potato chips kettle cooked in avocado oil brand launches Wavy Cut Chips in dairy-free Cheddar & Sour Cream and Sea Salt Flavors

MUSKEGO, Wis., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson's, the Snack Super™ brand fueled by sweet potatoes, avocado oil, and super flavors, announced they will introduce and sample its latest innovation, the all-new Wavy Cut Sweet Potato Chips kettle cooked in avocado oil at the Natural Products Expo West 2024 Trade Show in Anaheim, Calif., March 12-16. The new sweet potato kettle chips are perfectly crafted for dipping into favorite sauces and spreads, these ridged, tasty delights are shaking up the snack industry.

Wavy Chips

Jackson's uses better ingredients to craft superior snacks. Each chip is comprised of just three wholesome elements that deliver a flavor experience greater than the sum of their parts: sweet potatoes, premium avocado oil, and epic seasonings.

What truly sets Jackson's apart is our unwavering commitment to quality, beginning with heirloom sweet potatoes—a superfood! Their ridged, unique textured slices are kettle-cooked low and slow in premium avocado oil, ensuring they retain their nutritional value. Premium oils have been a key ingredient since the start and Jackson's refuses to compromise with cheap, seed oils, which are under more scrutiny than ever before for negative inflammatory effects on the body and brain.

The new Wavy Cut Sweet Potato Chips feature these core ingredients and are available in two delicious flavors. The first is the classic Sea Salt, a beloved fan-favorite, and the second is an all-new epic flavor: dairy-free Cheddar & Sour Cream, the best-tasting version of the popular flavor and savory addition to their lineup of award-winning flavors.

Like all Jackson's snacks, these new wavy cut sweet potato kettle chips are non-GMO verified and free of the top nine allergens, including gluten, dairy, and nuts. These chips cater to a variety of dietary needs, including vegan, paleo-friendly, kosher, and low inflammation. With Jackson's, everyone can confidently indulge in a delicious snack without compromise, promising an incredible snacking experience that's both flavor-filled and guilt-free. Bursting with flavor, these crispy, crunchy chips are perfect for any occasion.

"Jackson's is thrilled to introduce our new line of wavy cut sweet potato kettle chips. With this new line of chips, our goal was to craft a uniquely textured chip, capable of withstanding any kind of dip, salsa included, thus elevating the snacking experience to new levels," said Megan and Scott Reamer, Co-Founders of Jackson's. "Available in classic and epic flavors, we aim to revolutionize and redefine craveable snacks made from better ingredients like sweet potatoes and avocado oil. As always, we remain steadfast in our commitment NEVER to use seed oils like canola, vegetable, or any polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs)."

For more information or to sample the new Jackson's Wavy Cut Sweet Potato Kettle Chips, visit JacksonsChips.com.

About Jackson's

Formerly Jackson's Honest, Jackson's offers a line of sweet kettle potato chips made from premium avocado oil, each cooked low and slow, resulting in a super taste and texture sensation. Jackson's was founded in 2013 in the kitchen of Scott and Megan Reamer. From their home kitchen in Crested Butte, Colorado, they began making sweet potato chips in premium oils as a low-inflammation snack the whole family could enjoy including their eldest son Jackson who was diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disorder. By rallying against the use of pesky unstable PUFAS (poly-unsaturated fats that are pro inflammatory and prove to be unhealthy oxidation) for their son Jackson, Scott and Megan advocated for their family's health. Now they're advocating for your family with better ingredients. Following a $1.25 million investment from "Shark Tank's" Rohan Oza, Jackson's super snacks have since found a passionate community of super fans and are now sold in national chains such as Costco, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, regional grocers & local co-ops, CVS, 7-Eleven, Circle K, and Kwik Trip. The chips are also sold online in multipacks and variety packs at JacksonsChips.com and Amazon.com.

