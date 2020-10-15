Jacksonville Port Authority Awards Jacobs Multiple Contracts

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected to provide civil, structural and marine engineering consulting and design services for the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT). The largest container port in Florida, JAXPORT is deepening its shipping channel to accommodate more cargo aboard the larger ships calling on them from destinations throughout Asia and other world markets through both the Panama and Suez canals. JAXPORT is also home to the Carnival Ecstasy cruise line and recently accommodated three additional cruise ships during the cruise industry's suspension of U.S. cruise operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacobs will partner with JAXPORT to maintain, enhance and expand the port's three cargo terminals and one passenger cruise terminal which may involve wharfs, docks, berths, bulkheads, dock-piles and other similar facilities for their terminal structures. Additional civil and structural support includes planning, design, construction and similar services for buildings, roads, bridges and rails. Each contract spans three years with renewals possible for two additional one-year periods.

"JAXPORT is encountering a period of tremendous growth," says Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Tom Meinhart. "This contract gives us the opportunity to help them meet the needs of their growing operations, but more importantly contribute to their critical role as a major economic engine in Northeast Florida."

An independent agency responsible for the development of public seaport facilities in Jacksonville, JAXPORT owns, maintains and markets three cargo terminals, an intermodal container transfer terminal and a passenger cruise terminal along the St. Johns River. According to the most recent economic impact study, cargo activity through Jacksonville's seaport generates 138,000 jobs in Florida and more than $31 billion in annual economic impacts for the region and state.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

