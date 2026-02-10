Jacobs Awarded Role on US Missile Defense Agency SHIELD Contract

Contract supports scalable, software-enabled systems

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been awarded a contract under the U.S. Missile Defense Agency's Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which has a ceiling value of $151 billion. The contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities with increased speed and agility.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Susannah Kerr said: "The contract is focused on the development and integration of advanced, scalable solutions across complex, mission-critical system environments. Jacobs brings software-focused capabilities that support secure digital architectures and resilient systems, enabling increased speed and agility in solution delivery."

Working with government agencies and private sector clients across land, air, maritime and space, Jacobs provides services across the project life cycle in support of national security infrastructure and systems. Core software mission capabilities include mission management, advanced data processing, cyber, artificial intelligence and machine learning, edge computing, modeling and simulation, and space engineering expertise.

Working with government agencies and private sector clients across land, air, maritime and space, Jacobs provides services across the project life cycle in support of national security infrastructure and systems. Core software mission capabilities include mission management, advanced data processing, cyber, artificial intelligence and machine learning, edge computing, modeling and simulation, and space engineering expertise.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 43,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water.

