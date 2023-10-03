Jacob and Arleen Garza Pledge $100,000 Donation to Support THRU Project's Mission

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacob and Arleen Garza, Co-Founders of REEP Equity, philanthropists, and dedicated community advocates, announced on Saturday, September 30th at THRU Project's "Betting on Success Casino Night" a generous pledge of $100,000 to support the San Antonio nonprofit's Next Step Housing Program, providing housing to former foster youth.

Jacob Garza, Arleen Garza, Courtney Laverty and Greg Laverty

THRU Project is a nonprofit organization committed to bridging the gap between foster care and adulthood for youth who age out of the foster care system. The Next Step Housing Program provides an apartment, rent-free, while also providing support services and assisting youth in learning the basic life skills needed to live independently.

The Garzas' donation will support the housing for four young adults over the next four years.

Having the opportunity of a rent-free apartment allows youth a sense of stability and safety so they may focus on other areas of their life like elevating their job status, applying for college or trade school, or both.

"We are immensely grateful to Jacob and Arleen Garza for their remarkable generosity," said Courtney Laverty, THRU Project's CEO. "We are thrilled to have the Garza's join our network of donors, which also includes the San Antonio Apartment Association. Today, we have a waiting list of young adults who are in need of housing. The Garza Family's generous support will enable us to continue our vital work and extend our reach to even more young adults who have experienced the challenges of aging out of the foster care system. This donation is a true testament to their commitment to making a positive impact in their community and being champions of causes that are creating a brighter future for those who need it most."

"Jacob and I believe that every young person deserves a chance to thrive, " said Arleen Garza. "As owners of apartment communities in San Antonio, we have seen the impact that providing quality housing has on the tenants in those communities and our support of the San Antonio THRU Project allows us to partner with them to fulfill their mission to empower former foster youth with the tools they need to build successful, independent lives."

The Garzas' hope their contribution will serve as an example for others in the San Antonio area to join the mission of supporting foster youth in their transition to adulthood.

For more information about the THRU Project and how you can get involved, please visit THRU Project | Resources for San Antonio Area Foster Youth

About Jacob and Arleen Garza:

Jacob and Arleen Garza are the Co-Founders of REEP (Real Estate Equity Partners), headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Since 2012, REEP Equity has bought, sold, and managed 30 apartment communities throughout Texas (20 in San Antonio). The Garzas are well-respected community advocates in San Antonio, known for their dedication to supporting initiatives that improve the lives of individuals and families facing challenges. Their commitment to giving back has left a lasting positive impact on the community.

About THRU Project:

THRU Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to helping youth overcome the challenges of growing up in the foster care system by providing guidance, support, and access to resources. Through mentorship programs, life skills classes, housing, and mental health services, THRU Project helps youth bridge the gap between foster care and adulthood and achieve self-sufficiency.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Vanessa Garza

7269997570

[email protected]

SOURCE REEP Equity