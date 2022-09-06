Jacob Caylor, MD, DABA, Joins Pain Specialists of America in Cedar Park and Round Rock

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pain Specialists of America (PSA) is pleased to announce that Jacob Caylor, MD, DABA, has joined their team to provide patient care in the rapidly growing Cedar Park and Round Rock markets of the North Austin region in Texas. Dr. Caylor is a best-in-class pain physician and has relocated to the North Austin area from Spokane, WA, where he practiced interventional pain medicine.

According to PSA's Clinical President, Pankaj Mehta, MD, DABA, DABPM, "We have been looking for a highly trained interventional pain doctor to join us in the North Austin and surrounding communities to provide care for our growing patient base, and we couldn't be more pleased to have Dr. Caylor join our team to increase our capacity to treat patients in this region's growing interventional pain market." PSA recently broke ground on a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center in North Austin, where patients can experience best-in-class facilities with the latest technology and therapies for treating chronic pain. "Training physicians across the US gives our company an advantage that not every practice gets to experience", says Dr. Mehta, "Dr. Caylor's passion for learning new skills and innovation makes him an asset to the growing team of experts in the interventional pain specialty".

Dr. Caylor is a Diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology and a fellowship-trained interventional pain physician. He will be sitting for his Pain Medicine Boards in September of 2022. Along with his undergraduate studies and research, Dr. Caylor completed medical school at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, WA where he graduated with honors and was awarded Alpha Omega Alpha recognition. Subsequently, he moved to La Jolla, CA where he underwent his Anesthesiology training at UC San Diego. During his training, he received multiple accolades, was named Chief Resident for 2 years, and became Board Certified in Anesthesiology. He continued his training at the top-ranked UC San Diego Interventional Pain Fellowship, where he studied minimally invasive spine therapies, cancer pain and completed his research in Spinal Cord Stimulation and gender-specific physiology-based differences in pain pathways.

Dr. Caylor specializes in advanced interventional pain therapies, including spinal cord stimulation, peripheral nerve stimulation, intrathecal drug delivery and balloon kyphoplasty, to name a few.

Pain Specialists of America is an interventional pain management group with highly educated, double and triple-board-certified pain physicians. Many of our physician leaders have trained at the nation's most prestigious medical centers in the country, like Harvard Medical School and the Cleveland Clinic. We offer services at 15 convenient office locations in Texas along the I-35 corridor from Waco to San Antonio. Our providers and their care teams develop treatment plans from a host of multidisciplinary approaches and offer the latest advanced interventional options available. Our Individualized treatment programs are designed to improve quality of life, allowing patients to return to normal daily functions as quickly as possible..

