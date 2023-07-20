Jacobio Pharma to Present Data of Glecirasib in Combination with JAB-3312 at the 2023 ESMO Conference

BEIJING and SHANGHAI and BOSTON, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK), a clinical-stage oncology company focusing on undruggable targets, is pleased to announce today that the company will present its clinical results in the form of Proffered Paper presentation at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. The presentation details are as follows:

Presentation Number: 4838

Title: Glecirasib (KRAS G12C inhibitor) in Combination with JAB-3312 (SHP2 inhibitor) in Patients with KRAS p.G12C Mutated Solid Tumors

"We are extremely excited to have the opportunity for an oral presentation at 2023 ESMO Congress, and we hope our data will shed light on clinical development of SHP2 inhibitors in solid tumors. On behalf of Jacobio, we extend our sincere appreciation to the patients and investigators who participated this crucial study, and we are committed to advancing the global development of SHP2-based treatment regiments in cancer patients." Said Andrea Wang-Gillam, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Jacobio.

Studies have shown that SHP2 inhibitor is one of the most optimal partners for KRAS G12C inhibitor in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Jacobio previously presented preclinical results of the above combination at the 2022 ESMO Asia Congress, demonstrating the combination of JAB-21822 and JAB-3122 synergistically inhibited tumor growth in multiple KRAS G12C inhibitor-resistant models. This suggests that the combination of JAB-21822 and JAB-3312 may overcome resistance to KRAS G12C inhibitor in cancer patients.

ESMO Congress 2023 will be held in Madrid, Spain, from October 20 to October 24. For more information, please visit the official website of the ESMO: https://www.esmo.org/

About Glecirasib

Glecirasib is a KRAS G12C inhibitor developed by Jacobio. A number of Phase I/II clinical trials of glecirasib are currently ongoing in China, the United States and Europe for patients with advanced solid tumors harboring KRAS G12C mutation. This includes a pivotal clinical trial in NSCLC in China; a monotherapy study for STK11 co-mutated NSCLC in the front-line setting, and combination therapy trials with SHP2 inhibitor JAB-3312 in NSCLC and with Cetuximab in colorectal cancer.

About JAB-3312

JAB-3312 is a highly selective SHP2 allosteric inhibitor with the best-in-class potential. Jacobio is currently conducting clinical trials of JAB-3312 in monotherapy and combination therapies with Glecirasib and other agents in China, the United States and Europe.

About Jacobio

Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) is committed to developing and providing new and innovative products and solutions to improve people's health. Our pipeline revolves around novel molecular targets on six major signalling pathways: KRAS, immune checkpoints, tumor metabolism, P53, RB and MYC. We aim for our key projects to be among the top three in the world. Our vision is to become a global leader recognized for our impact in drug R&D together with our partners. Jacobio has R&D centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Boston with our Induced Allosteric Drug Discovery Platform (IADDP) and our iADC Platform.

SOURCE Jacobio Pharma