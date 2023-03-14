Jacobio Pharma to Present Data of Three Preclinical Studies at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

BEIJING and SHANGHAI and BOSTON, Mass., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobin Pharma (1167.HK) today announced that the company will present the results of three preclinical studies of KRASmulti inhibitor JAB-23425, CD73-STING iADC JAB-X1800, and Aurora kinase A inhibitor JAB-2485 in form of the abstract during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 (the "AACR 2023") from April 14 to 19, 2023.

Details for the 2023 AACR abstracts are as follows:

Abstract Number:1660

Abstract Title: Preclinical investigation of orally bioavailable, potent KRASMulti inhibitor JAB-23425

Session: Novel Antitumor Agents 4

Time: April 17, 2023, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM (ET)

KRASmulti inhibitor JAB-23425 targets multiple KRAS mutants in both RAS(ON) and RAS (OFF), with good selectivity over HRAS and NRAS. JAB-23425 has significant antitumor effect on cancer models with multiple KRAS mutations (such as G12D, G12V, and G13D) and amplification of wild type KRAS, and has no inhibitory effect on KRAS-independent cells. The KRASmulti inhibitor JAB-23425 is expected to solve the unmet clinical needs of patients with KRAS-mutated tumors. JAB-23425 is a leading compound of Jacobio's KRASmulti inhibitor.

https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10828/presentation/6635

Abstract Number: 2923

Abstract Title: JAB-X1800: a potent immunostimulatory antibody-drug conjugate (iADC) targeting CD73

Session: Therapeutic Antibodies 2

Time: April 17, 2023, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM (ET)

JAB-X1800 is the world's first iADC by conjugating Jacobio's STING agonist to CD73 antibody, which is expected to turn the tumor from "cold" to "hot," and combine synergize with anti-PD-1 mAb.

https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10828/presentation/3620

Abstract Number: 1645

Abstract Title: JAB-2485: a potent, highly selective small-molecule Aurora kinase A inhibitor that targets cell division

Session : Novel Antitumor Agents 4

Time: April 17, 2023, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM (ET)

JAB-2485 is one of the top two highly selective Aurora A inhibitors with 1500-fold selectivity over Aurora kinase B and Aurora kinase C, with high activity and low bone marrow toxicity as well as favorable PK properties.

https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10828/presentation/6620

"Jacobio leverages our IADDP (Induced Allosteric Drug Discovery Platform) to develop drugs aiming specific undruggable targets," said Dr. WANG Yinxiang, chairman and CEO of Jacobio, "These preclinical data are part of the research and development achievements of Jacobio since its establishment 8 years ago, and we will continue to transform the fundamental research in academia into clinical achievements through independent R&D in the future."

The 2023 AACR Annual Meeting will be held in Orlando, Florida, USA from April 14th to April 19th. For more information, please visit the official website of the AACR: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2023/

About Jacobio

Jacobio(1167.HK) is committed to providing more products and solutions to people's health. Our mission is to provide compelling innovations for creating a pipeline of life-changing medicines. Our vision is to become a global leader recognized for our impact in drug R&D together with our partners. The company's R&D centers are located in Beijing, Shanghai and MA, with a platform and expertise in developing allosteric inhibitors against protein tyrosine phosphatase, KRAS and transcriptional factors.

