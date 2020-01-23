Jacobs Alliance to Deliver Services for Major Australian Rail Infrastructure Project

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J), as part of the Unity Alliance, has been selected by the Queensland Government to deliver the rail, integration and systems work package for the Cross River Rail project in Brisbane, Australia.

Jacobs, in conjunction with Alliance participants CPB Contractors, UGL and AECOM, will deliver the package which includes the design and reconfiguration of the rail network at either end of the new cross city tunnels, supply and installation of supporting rail systems, integration of Cross River Rail into Queensland Rail's existing network and completion of seven station upgrades.

"This appointment creates an opportunity for Jacobs and the other Alliance participants to help address current mobility challenges in Australia's third largest city," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President of Operations Patrick Hill. "The project will provide a vital second river crossing for the rail network, significantly easing existing capacity constraints across the network, facilitating social and economic growth and development in the region, further positioning Brisbane as a city for the future."

The new 6.3-mile (10.2-kilometer) rail line will run from Dutton Park in Brisbane's inner south to Bowen Hills in the inner north and include 3.6 miles (5.9 kilometers) of tunnel under the Brisbane River and Central Business District. Extensive early work has already been completed with construction now underway. The Queensland Government is investing $3.8 billion (AU$5.4 billion) toward the delivery of the project.

"Demand for rail services in South East Queensland is expected to triple by 2036," said Cross River Rail Delivery Authority CEO Graeme Newton. "This project creates the capacity needed in the future to meet increased demand and ensure public transport becomes a more viable and popular mode of travel. It will unlock the bottleneck at the core of our network, allowing more trains to run more often, enabling a turn-up-and-go-transport system for the whole region."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 52,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 27, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

SOURCE Jacobs

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

