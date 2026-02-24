Jacobs to Support National Ecosystem Survey Delivery for UK Government's Natural Capital and Ecosystem Assessment

Coordinated field surveys will support national environmental data – foundational to setting policy

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected by Natural England and Defra (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) to provide coordination and field delivery services for the England Ecosystem Survey. This is a cornerstone project within the U.K. government's Natural Capital and Ecosystem Assessment program, which is assessing England's land, freshwater and coastal ecosystems to produce a baseline of England's natural assets by 2029.

Coordinated field surveys will support national environmental data – foundational to setting policy. Post this Jacobs to Support National Ecosystem Survey Delivery for UK Government

The England Ecosystem Survey is delivered by Natural England, and Jacobs' work will support the collection of national-scale soil, vegetation and landscape data to inform environmental policy and land management decisions.

Jacobs will work in close partnership with Southern Ecological Solutions (part of the RSK Group) to coordinate and deliver field surveys across England, mobilizing internal survey teams and multiple contractors to ensure surveys are completed consistently, safely and in line with Natural England's field protocols.

Jacobs' scope includes program management, procurement and oversight of survey contractors, survey logistics and land access coordination. The role also includes managing dependencies between different survey types and locations so that resulting datasets are aligned and usable at a national scale. The contract is anticipated to commence immediately, with activities expected to conclude in the first half of 2027.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Richard Sanderson said: "High-quality environmental decisions depend on consistent, reliable data. By coordinating survey delivery at a national scale, we are supporting Natural England to build a robust evidence base to understand the state of England's ecosystems, track change over time and inform future land and nature policy."

The work builds on Jacobs' ongoing contribution to the England Ecosystem Survey, having undertaken soil sampling services for the program since 2024. As England's largest ever field survey, the England Ecosystem Survey aims to build a national picture of the condition, extent and change of England's terrestrial environment. Extensive data are being collected on habitats, vegetation, landscape features and soil properties, including physical and chemical characteristics and biological indicators. The data will facilitate national-scale ecosystem assessments and inform the provision of ecosystem services like food production and biodiversity.

Natural England is delivering the England Ecosystem Survey as part of Defra's Natural Capital and Ecosystem Assessment (NCEA) program alongside Forest Research, the Environment Agency, the Joint Nature Conservation Committee and the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew. NCEA is part of the U.K. government's Major Projects Portfolio. The program supports England's environmental ambitions, including commitments set out in the 25 Year Environment Plan and international biodiversity frameworks, as well as progress toward net-zero goals.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 43,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram, X and Facebook.

Jacobs employs more than 5,000 people across the U.K., operating from 15 core offices and over 35 additional sites. Working with U.K. government, local authorities and the private sector, Jacobs helps shape and deliver the nation's most critical infrastructure, energy, environmental and community programs — creating social value by improving resilience, driving economic growth and enhancing quality of life.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, uncertainties as to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation and executive orders related to governmental spending, including any directive to federal agencies to reduce federal spending or the size of the federal workforce, and changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, including the tax legislation enacted in the U.S. in July 2025, statutes, rules, regulations or ordinances, including the impact of, and changes to tariffs and retaliatory tariffs or trade policies, that may adversely impact our future financial positions or results of operations, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, and increased uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, among others. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs